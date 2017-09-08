19 Will & Grace Halloween Costume Ideas That Will Have You Reaching For the Vodka

We all know that very few shows (if any) could ever touch the perfection that is Will & Grace. Not only did the show introduce us to four beloved characters — Will Truman, Grace Adler, Karen Walker, and Jack McFarland — but it also blessed us with hilarious one-liners that you really couldn't get anywhere else on TV at the time. In honor of the show's highly anticipated revival, there's no better time to start thinking about a Will & Grace-inspired Halloween costume.

Luckily, each character has a signature look (Grace = red hair, Karen = vodka, Jack = sweater vests and show business, Will = nice suits), so getting the basics down is no biggie, but the real fun comes when you channel some of the show's most memorable moments. And if people aren't sure what you are at first, you can have a hell of a good time explaining it to them before looking them up and down and saying, "Now honey, what's this? What's happening here?" Grab that bottle of vodka and keep scrolling for some fun Will & Grace costume ideas!