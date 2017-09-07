Guy Does Game of Thrones Season 6 Impressions | Video
This Guy's Game of Thrones Impressions Are Ridiculously Good
You're not going to believe how well this guy impersonates the Game of Thrones characters. Not only does he nail Jon Snow's voice, but he also manages to pull off a crazy-accurate Lord Varys. As you mourn the end of season seven and fill the void with theories about season eight, check out Scheiffer Bates's impressive Game of Thrones impressions, then get the scoop on what we already know about next season.