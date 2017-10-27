Halloweentown GIFs
Why Halloweentown Is Easily the Best Disney Channel Original Movie
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Why Halloweentown Is Easily the Best Disney Channel Original Movie
Some of the best Halloween movies are from your childhood, and Halloweentown is no different. While the Disney Channel original movie is full of witches and magic, it also teaches some powerful life lessons, above all how "being normal is vastly overrated." Not to mention Debbie Reynolds's character, Aggie Cromwell, is the coolest witch on the block. Now that it's almost Oct. 31, here are some reasons the 1998 film is one of the best Halloween DCOMs ever made.
0previous images
-21more images