13 Iconic Horror Movies Inspired by Real-Life Events
Why Halloweentown Is Easily the Best Disney Channel Original Movie

Some of the best Halloween movies are from your childhood, and Halloweentown is no different. While the Disney Channel original movie is full of witches and magic, it also teaches some powerful life lessons, above all how "being normal is vastly overrated." Not to mention Debbie Reynolds's character, Aggie Cromwell, is the coolest witch on the block. Now that it's almost Oct. 31, here are some reasons the 1998 film is one of the best Halloween DCOMs ever made.

It's About the Best Holiday on the Calendar
Marnie Is the Cool Teenager You Aspired to Be
It Encourages You to Be True to Yourself
It Makes You Wish Aggie Crowell Was Your Grandmother
It Proves That Believing Is the Most Powerful Magic of All
It Fulfills Your Lifelong Fantasy of Having Special Powers
It Secretly Makes You Want Your Own Magic Suitcase
It Teaches You to Not Judge a Book by Its Cover
It's Filled With Wickedly Hilarious Scenes
The Core of Halloweentown Is the Importance of Family
