Feast Your Eyes on This Incredible 16-Piece Harry Potter Dinner Set

The next time you tuck in to a feast to rival those in the Great Hall of Hogwarts, forget using regular dinnerware. Instead, set the table with pieces from Thinkgeek's epic Harry Potter 16-Piece Dinner Pack ($100).

It includes one place setting for each Hogwarts House — so whether you're a proud Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, or Slytherin, you'll get properly represented. The cups, dinner plates, and salad plates feature an illustration for your House, and the dinner plates, salad plates, and bowls are even lined by an intro from the Sorting Hat! You'll get four dinner plates, four salad plates, four bowls, and four cups with the set.

If you're a true Potterhead (or if you know someone who is), this is the perfect gift for yourself or a loved one — and just in time to pile loads of holiday fare onto these magical pieces.







