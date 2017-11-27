 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Feast Your Eyes on This Incredible 16-Piece Harry Potter Dinner Set
Outlander
39 of the Sexiest (Borderline NSFW) Moments From Outlander
Holiday Entertainment
The 18 Best Christmas Movies You Can Watch on Netflix
Gift Guide
25 Killer Gifts For The Walking Dead Superfans

Harry Potter Dinner Set

Feast Your Eyes on This Incredible 16-Piece Harry Potter Dinner Set

The next time you tuck in to a feast to rival those in the Great Hall of Hogwarts, forget using regular dinnerware. Instead, set the table with pieces from Thinkgeek's epic Harry Potter 16-Piece Dinner Pack ($100).

It includes one place setting for each Hogwarts House — so whether you're a proud Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, or Slytherin, you'll get properly represented. The cups, dinner plates, and salad plates feature an illustration for your House, and the dinner plates, salad plates, and bowls are even lined by an intro from the Sorting Hat! You'll get four dinner plates, four salad plates, four bowls, and four cups with the set.

Related
50+ Magical Presents For Harry Potter Fans

If you're a true Potterhead (or if you know someone who is), this is the perfect gift for yourself or a loved one — and just in time to pile loads of holiday fare onto these magical pieces.




Join the conversation
Entertainment GiftsGifts Under $100Geek CultureHarry PotterGift GuideHolidayBooksMovies
Holiday
9 Christmas Books You Should Read If You're Ready For the Holidays
by Brenda Janowitz
Quarter-Life Crisis Books For Women
Books
15 Books to Give Your Friends Going Through a Quarter-Life Crisis
by Tara Block
Books to Give as Gifts 2016
Gift Guide
A Book For Everyone on Your Holiday Shopping List
by Brenda Janowitz
Always Fits Wake & Bake Ceramic Coffee Mug
Holiday
The 1 Gift Any Stoner Will Love: A Mug With a Built-In Pipe — Yes, You Read That Right!
by Celia Fernandez
Golden Snitch Christmas Ornament DIY
Affordable Decor
The Holiday DIY That Every Harry Potter Fan Needs to Try
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds