 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
Where to See the Game of Thrones Stars During the Long Winter Between Seasons
Netflix
Hot Damn, Netflix Has an AMAZING Selection of Horror Movies Right Now
Stranger Things
Every Single Thing You Need to Know About Stranger Things Before Watching Season 2
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Harry Potter Studio Tour Decorated For Halloween Is — What Else? — Pure Magic

Of all the items on diehard Harry Potter fans' bucket lists, getting the chance to walk through London's Harry Potter Studio Tour is up there next to drinking butterbeer IRL and joining Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe's group chat. Although the latter is likely impossible, it's easy to score tickets to the magical tour (if you can afford a ticket across the pond, that is). If it's something that you're in the process of planning, we have just one recommendation for you: go in October or November.

The brilliant minds behind the studio tour's decorations have incorporated a "Dark Arts"-theme in honor of Halloween, lasting between Oct. 1 to Nov. 12. In addition to spectacularly creepy appearances from masked Death Eaters (who lurk around nearly every corner of the tour's eerie Forbidden Forest section, and will give you at least 50 heart attacks), there are also over 100 floating pumpkins hovering in the iconic Great Hall set.

Related
OMG! The Harry Potter Studio Tour Is Hosting a Halloween Feast in the Great Hall

The pumpkins, which are reminiscent of the ones featured in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, were designed by the film series' head propmaker, Pierre Bohanna. No two floating pumpkins are alike, but all are modeled after the ones seen in Hagrid's pumpkin patch in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. If you work up an appetite while taking in the wondrous decorations, the prop department has also supplied each of the long, wooden tables in the Great Hall with a festive Fall feast of red apples, pastries, juice, cauldrons brimming with lollipops, and (you guessed it) more pumpkins.

As if the studio tour wasn't amazing enough already, right? We traveled to London to check out the Dark Arts theme for ourselves, and we can assure you that Harry Potter + Halloween = pure magic.

The lights within the pumpkins flickered on and off, and the ones floating over the tables dipped up and down so you could get an up-close-and-personal look.
Those Hufflepuff costumes are great and all, but we can't stop wondering about that cupcake/gummy worm combination (which is genius, by the way).
If you've been searching for Halloween party inspiration, this is about as good as it gets.
How much do you wanna bet those jugs are full of pumpkin juice?
Floating, glowing pumpkins are enough to make even Filch look festive.
Real talk: can someone from the studio tour come and put these on our own ceiling?
Dumbledore, no doubt reading off a list of his favorite horror movies.
Carrot cake? Check. A bowl of candy? Check. Unicorn horns made out of sprinkles? Um, check.
The Great Hall: perfect for wizarding duels, and also our future wedding ceremony.
Lollipops have never looked so good.
Yep, we're already planning our next trip back.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Halloween EntertainmentTravel InspirationNostalgiaHarry PotterHalloweenTravelMovies
Disney
A Former Disneyland Photographer Revealed Some VERY Interesting Secrets About the Job
by Hilary White
Mean Girls Homemade Costumes
Mean Girls
29 Ways to Channel Your Inner Mean Girl This Halloween
by Hilary White
First Page of Harry Potter Book on Wall
Geek Culture
Harry Potter Fans Will Absolutely Love What This Woman Did With Her Wall
by Nicole Yi
Creme and Sugar Nightmare Before Christmas Menu
Disney
by Hedy Phillips
Cheap Halloween Party Ideas
DIY
15 Affordable Ideas For Your Halloween Party
by Kate McKenna
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds