25 Memorable Scream Queens of the Big Screen

While many of us are guilty of shrieking in our seats during scary movies, horror film actresses have screaming down to a science, perfecting everything from the pitch to the look of terror in their eyes. With Halloween coming up and tons of new horror flicks out, we're taking a look at actresses who have managed to make our hair stand on end with their bloodcurdling screams. From Janet Leigh's iconic Psycho moment to Drew Barrymore's Scream opener, check out the ladies who made their mark — and made themselves heard!

— Additional reporting by Maggie Pehanick

Heather O'Rourke, Poltergeist
Brittany Snow, Prom Night
Tanedra Howard, Saw VI
Drew Barrymore, Scream
Jane Levy, Don't Breathe
Maika Monroe, It Follows
Allison Lohman, Drag Me to Hell
Naomi Watts, The Ring
Jennifer Carpenter, The Exorcism of Emily Rose
Beverley Mitchell, Saw II
Janet Leigh, Psycho
Bijou Phillips, Hostel: Part II
Paris Hilton, House of Wax
Essie Davis, The Babadook
Rachel Nichols, The Amityville Horror
Betsy Russell, Saw IV
Katie Cassidy, A Nightmare on Elm Street
Emma Roberts, Scream 4
Radha Mitchell, The Crazies
Martha MacIsaac, The Last House on the Left
Amanda Wyss, A Nightmare on Elm Street
Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween
Parker Posey and Courteney Cox Scream, Scream 3
Mia Wasikowska, Crimson Peak
Shelley Duvall, The Shining
Thom14967151 Thom14967151 3 years
Ummm...Fay Raye: King Kong - The original "scream queen", and still the queen!
