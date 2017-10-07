11 Horror Movies That Don't Rely on Bloodshed to Be Terrifying

One of the most frustrating parts about being a fan of the horror genre is that it doesn't allow for nuance. Many people, especially those who aren't into scary movies, assume you either like them or you don't. But there are all kinds of fans: some of us just want a good slasher movie while others just want to see Ryan Reynolds's abs in Amityville Horror. Some of us are just wimps, but love something spooky. We're turning our attention to another subsection of horror fans: those who hate blood. So, let's strip away the torture porn and the grisly bloodbaths. These films will give you plenty of scares and minimal gore.

