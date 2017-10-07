 Skip Nav
Where to See the Game of Thrones Stars During the Long Winter Between Seasons
The Full Cast of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2
American Horror Story: This 1 Hint Could Mean Ally Is the Real Cult Leader
11 Horror Movies That Don't Rely on Bloodshed to Be Terrifying

One of the most frustrating parts about being a fan of the horror genre is that it doesn't allow for nuance. Many people, especially those who aren't into scary movies, assume you either like them or you don't. But there are all kinds of fans: some of us just want a good slasher movie while others just want to see Ryan Reynolds's abs in Amityville Horror. Some of us are just wimps, but love something spooky. We're turning our attention to another subsection of horror fans: those who hate blood. So, let's strip away the torture porn and the grisly bloodbaths. These films will give you plenty of scares and minimal gore.

Hot Damn, Netflix Has an AMAZING Selection of Horror Movies Right Now

The Babadook (2014)
The Ring (2002)
The Blair Witch Project (1999)
Rosemary's Baby (1968)
Black Swan (2010)
The Shining (1980)
The Others (2001)
Paranormal Activity (2007)
The Haunting (1963)
Halloween (1978)
The Woman in Black (2012)
20 Beauty and the Beast Costumes Worthy of a Double Take
9 Horror Movies That We're Already Looking Forward to in 2018
A Halloween Costume Guide For Wes Anderson Fans
101 Costumes to DIY on the Cheap
How to DIY Your Own Princess Elena of Avalor Last-Minute Halloween Costume
