Call Me Crazy, but Here's Why I'm Rooting For Kate and Toby on This Is Us
Call Me Crazy, but Here's Why I'm Rooting For Kate and Toby on This Is Us

In my honest opinion, Kate and Toby are the cutest couple on This Is Us. Yes, they have some stiff competition from Randall and Beth and Rebecca and Jack Pearson, but there's no denying these two lovebirds (played by Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan) are made for one another. From the moment Toby meets Kate at their support group for losing weight, it's love at first sight.

While some fans believe Toby might be a little too pushy, especially when it comes to pressuring her to open up about her father's death and calling out her codependency in her relationship with her brother Kevin, I view it as Toby simply wanting the best for Kate, which includes motivating her to deal with her sh*t head on — with his unwavering support.

By no means do I think Toby is a perfect person (I mean really, who is?), but even hardcore Toby critics had a change of heart about him after getting to see more of his redeeming qualities in season two. I firmly believe Kate and Toby are leading the pack when it comes to the sweetest love story on the show, so read on to see all the times their romance truly shines.

When Toby Makes Kate Laugh This Hard
When Toby Holds Kate's Hand and Tries His Best to Cheer Her Up
When Toby Busts a Move to Impress Kate, and It's So Damn Cute
When Kate and Toby Acknowledge They Have a Good Thing
Whenever Kate Is Smitten by Toby's Goofiness
Whenever Toby Tells Kate He Loves Her
When Toby Compliments Kate Every Chance He Gets
When Kate Smiles From Ear to Ear at the Sight of Her Doting Fiancé
When Toby Pulls Out All the Stops For Kate to Feel Special
When Toby Looks This Happy to Be Having a Baby With Kate
When Kate Overreacts and Toby Can't Help but to Love Her Anyway
When Toby Proposes and Your Tear Ducts Just Can't Even
When Kate and Toby Decide Not to Let Even Their Toughest Moments Break Them
