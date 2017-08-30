10 Grey's Anatomy Moments So Shocking That the Pain Is Still Fresh

It's hard to believe we're about to begin the 14th season of Grey's Anatomy. In the next chapter at Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital, Owen's sister is back, Dr. Minnick and Stephanie are gone, and nothing is the same after the harrowing fire in this year's season finale. As we head into the future, we're on the cusp of a new era: Grey's is going back to its roots. It seems appropriate to look back and see how far we've come. With another major shift on the horizon, we're thinking about all the other major turning points in the show that got us here. It should come as no surprise that most of them have to do with death.