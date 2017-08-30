 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
49 Reactions We Had While Watching the Mind-Blowing Game of Thrones Finale
Nostalgia
Only a True Sanderson Sister Will Ace This Hocus Pocus Quiz
Netflix
The 54 New Movies You Need to Watch on Netflix in September
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
10 Grey's Anatomy Moments So Shocking That the Pain Is Still Fresh

It's hard to believe we're about to begin the 14th season of Grey's Anatomy. In the next chapter at Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital, Owen's sister is back, Dr. Minnick and Stephanie are gone, and nothing is the same after the harrowing fire in this year's season finale. As we head into the future, we're on the cusp of a new era: Grey's is going back to its roots. It seems appropriate to look back and see how far we've come. With another major shift on the horizon, we're thinking about all the other major turning points in the show that got us here. It should come as no surprise that most of them have to do with death.

The Death of Derek Shepherd
When Burke Leaves Cristina at the Altar
The Plane Crash
Lexie Dies
The Hospital Shooter
Meredith's Beating
The Devastating Loss of George O'Malley
Izzie's Survival
The First Near-Death of Meredith Grey
Denny's Death
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Grey's AnatomyTV
Join The Conversation
Grey's Anatomy
19 Times Grey's Anatomy Kicked Us Right in the Heart Parts
by Sundi Rose
Characters Who Left Grey's Anatomy
Grey's Anatomy
12 of the Biggest Character Departures in the History of Grey's Anatomy
by Ryan Roschke
Will Jackson and Maggie Get Together on Grey's Anatomy?
Grey's Anatomy
Jackson and Maggie Might Get Together on Grey's Anatomy and I'm Over It
by Ryan Roschke
Grey's Anatomy Season 14 Details
Grey's Anatomy
Another Doctor Is Leaving Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Season 14 of Grey's Anatomy
by Ryan Roschke
Fall TV Premiere Dates 2017
Fall TV
Fall TV: See When Your Favorite Shows Are Premiering This Year
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds