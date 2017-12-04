 Skip Nav
The Cast of My Christmas Prince, Your New Favorite Lifetime Movie

When you've exhausted all of the Christmas movies on Netflix, what's a holiday movie-lover to do? Turn to Lifetime, of course. The network recently debuted a new love story just in time for the festive season, My Christmas Prince. The film stars Alexis Knapp as Samantha, a teacher who discovers her boyfriend, Alex, is actually the crown prince of Madelvia (what, never heard of it?) over Christmas break. If you found yourself wrapped up in their romance over the weekend, there's a chance you also found yourself wondering why you recognize the cast. From Knapp to the up-and-coming actor who plays Prince Alexander, we rounded up all the major players ahead.

Alexis Knapp as Samantha Logan
Charles Shaughnessy as King Frederick
Pamela Sue Martin as Sandra Logan
Brad Benedict as Patrick
Marina Sirtis as Felicia
Parker Stevenson as Jim Logan
Callum Alexander as Prince Alexander
