37 Orange Is the New Black Quotes You Can Use Even If You're Not in Prison

Our favorite jailbirds on Orange Is the New Black haven't just worked their way into our hearts; they also make us crack up. Some of the lines on the Netflix show are so funny that we want to repeat them — even if, you know, they were originally used in the prison context. They're just too good, so we've figured out how you can use them in your non-Litchfield life, while you're sitting around waiting for more details about Orange Is the New Black season five and peeping on the cast in real life.