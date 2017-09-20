Outlander Wasn't Nominated For Any Emmys For This Reason

There was a distinct lack of Outlander love at the 2017 Emmys, and if you were as heartbroken not to spot Jamie and Claire on the red carpet as we were, then you might be feeling inclined to write an angry letter to the Television Academy. Before you break out the good stationery, you should know that there is a legitimate reason Outlander wasn't nominated for any Emmys. Just like Game of Thrones, Outlander didn't air any new episodes before the eligibility period ended on May 31. Instead, the time-hopping romance returned for season three in September.

On the upside, this means Outlander will be eligible again next year, but so far the Emmys haven't shown this terrific show much love. Since its premiere in 2014, the historical fantasy has only garnered three nominations — all of them in technical categories. During its first year of eligibility, Outlander snagged a nomination for outstanding music composition, and in 2016, it earned nods for outstanding costumes and outstanding production design.

Given how beautiful the acting and writing for the first two seasons were, it's disappointing that the show's stars — namely Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, and Tobias Menzies — haven't broken through in the major categories. Thankfully, the Golden Globes seem to appreciate Outlander as much as its fans do. Since 2016, the series has been nominated for best series and best supporting actor for Menzies and has garnered two best actress nominations for Balfe.

ADVERTISEMENT

via GIPHY

With the 2018 Golden Globes set for Jan. 7, there's an excellent chance that Outlander will once again be competing in the major categories. Win or lose, this means there is almost certainly some red carpet wonderfulness in your future. And while awards are great, seeing Balfe and Heughan walking the red carpet might be even better.

There's also the possibility that season three will manage to catch the attention of Emmys voters before the 2018 ceremony as well. Because it's airing in September — a full year before the next ceremony — Outlander could suffer from being out of sight too long. However, the Academy seems to be embracing sci-fi and fantasy shows like Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, and Westworld more than ever before. That could be good news for Outlander fans, who will no doubt once again be suffering through another Droughtlander by then.

At least Jamie and Claire devotees can rest assured that the Emmys didn't snub Outlander and move on to looking forward to everyone's favorite Scotsman and Sassenach earning some well-deserved nominations next year.