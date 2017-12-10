 Skip Nav
Outlander's Season 4 Teaser Hints at Claire and Jamie's "American Dream"

Outlander's dramatic season three finale might have only just happened, but that hasn't stopped fans from already wondering what's to come in season four. In addition to that Geillis Duncan situation, we see Claire and Jamie survive an epic hurricane. Immediately following the episode, a teaser trailer for the hit Starz adaptation was released, which hints at Claire and Jamie's new American dream. The brief glimpse into season four shows the reunited pair deciding whether or not they'll be able to make it in America, which follows the story in Diana Gabaldon's fourth novel in the time-traveling series, Drums of Autumn. A concrete release date has yet to be unveiled, but the teaser does confirm that Outlander will return sometime in 2018!

