After Outlander's Season 3 Finale, Fans Are NOT Prepared For Another Droughtlander

As much as we want Outlander to go on forever and ever, the eventful third season has unfortunately drawn to a close. Sunday night's finale episode was jam-packed with emotional moments and plot development, including plenty of heat between our favorite couple, Claire and Jamie. Of course there was also some serious drama regarding Bree and Geillis Duncan, a meaningful flashback to Boston, and oh, sure, a freakin' hurricane. Needless to say, fans are not even a little bit prepared to endure another droughtlander between now and the season four premiere.

