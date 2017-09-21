 Skip Nav
Netflix
New on Netflix in October: 45 New Titles, Including Stranger Things Season 2!
Fall TV
Stranger Things Age Investigation: How Old Are the Kids in the Cast?
Donald Glover
Where Else You've Seen Emmy Winner Donald Glover

What Is the Scariest Scene in the It Remake?

This Major Change From the Book in the It Remake Even Scared Stephen King

If you're still reveling in the Stephen King-brand brilliance of the It remake, you're not alone. In the short time since the film's Sept. 8 release, it's already become one of the most successful horror movies ever. People are already yearning for the upcoming sequel! The internet is turning Pennywise into a hilarious meme and yielding other fun reactions! We're even getting creepy insight into deleted scenes here and there. Perhaps most heartening of all, though? Even Stephen King loved it.

Speaking of Stephen King, it's hard not to wonder how he felt about the most major changes from the book. In a recent interview, producer Barbara Muschietti revealed that one character change actually ended up scaring King. If you remember, Stan's character is particularly creeped out by a painting of a deformed-looking woman in his father's office. When Pennywise appears to terrorize Stan, he takes the form of that woman.

"Actually, Stephen King, the first email he sent to Andy when he had seen the movie, the one fear he wrote back," Muschietti told Collider. "He said, 'I f*cking love the woman in the painting, it scared the sh*t out of me,' so." Apparently, the idea to use a warped woman in a painting came straight from director Andy Muschietti's own experience. In a chat with the New York Times, he revealed that "it's a literal translation of a very personal childhood fear. In my house, there was a print of a Modigliani painting that I found terrifying. And the thought of meeting an incarnation of the woman in it would drive me crazy." Sounds like the director and writer Stephen King are very much on the same horror wavelength. This can only mean great things when it comes to the plot of the sequel.

Image Source: Everett Collection
Join the conversation
It MovieBooks To MoviesHorrorBooksStephen KingMovies
Join The Conversation
Books
The Author of Big Little Lies Has 3 More Adaptations on the Horizon — and Reese and Nicole Are Involved in 1
by Ryan Roschke
Books Like Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones
11 Must-Read Book Series If You Love Game of Thrones
by Sabienna Bowman
New Books in September 2017
Books
12 Brand-New Books You Should Cozy Up With in September
by Quinn Keaney
Scary Kids' Books From the '80s and '90s
Nostalgia
10 Books That Terrified Us as Kids (but We Read Them Anyway)
by Mandy Harris
Places to Go in Paris If You Love to Read
Books
by Genevieve Wheeler
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds