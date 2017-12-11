 Skip Nav
Here's the Actual Footage of the Moments You See in I, Tonya

With less than a week in theaters, I, Tonya is already an award season force to be reckoned with. Coming off a smashing box office opening, the film has already received three Golden Globe nominations and five Critics' Choice nods. It's an exceptional film in many ways: it bends cinematic rules by breaking the fourth wall, it boasts an electrifying soundtrack and dazzling performances . . . and it gives a beguiling spin on the most contentious scandal in US figure-skating history.

The Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan Scandal Is Still Completely Unsettling, Even 2 Decades Later

The question in a situation like this, of course, is how much of I, Tonya can we really trust? Well, if you look back on the news coverage and other footage from the time, it's pretty clear how closely the film attempts to hew to reality. So, pushing aside the moments that might contain a dash of creative license, these scenes seem to really bring the story to life in a fantastic and realistic way.

The History-Making Triple Axel
Naturally, I, Tonya pays special tribute to this monumental occasion. Perhaps what's so spot-on, though, is the aftermath of the jump. In the film, Margot Robbie perfectly catches that moment of wild elation when Harding can't help but celebrate and throw her arms toward the rafters in ecstasy.
The Infamous Pink Outfit
There's not necessarily a clip of this particular moment, but Tonya Harding herself has told the story before. She said a judge told her never to dress like that again, and she said, "You know what? If you can come up with $5,000 for a costume for me, then I won't have to make it. But until then, stay out of my face." For the record, Harding didn't actually say "suck my d*ck" in real life. But she says she wishes she had.
The Nancy Kerrigan Attack
The Olympic Press Conference
The Olympics Lacing Scandal
Everything seems to have been replicated in exceptional detail, from the progression of the scenes to the outfit Harding is wearing. Even the Olympic commentary is spot-on; the judges say, "In a situation like this, the referee and the judging panel will give her every opportunity to give her best performance," and "Things like this just don't happen!"
Start Slideshow
