Betty’s Long-Lost Brother Appears in Riverdale's Ominous Midseason Trailer

Although Riverdale's midseason finale ended more with a disappointing whimper than the Black Hood bang we were expecting, we're still excited to see where the back half of season two takes us when it returns in 2018. In addition to hopefully finding out who the REAL murderer is (we refuse to believe it's Mr. Svenson), the trailer for the remaining episodes hints at a few more complications for our favorite citizens of Riverdale. Jughead runs into some issues while re-entering Riverdale High, and Alice Cooper has an emotional reunion with her long-lost son, Chic.

As you might recall from previous episodes, Alice got pregnant with Betty's older brother when she was still in high school and was basically forced to give him up for adoption. We'll just have to wait until Riverdal returns on Jan. 17 to find out exactly how Alice and Chic's tense interaction goes down.