Riverdale's Soundtrack Is Absolute Fire This Season

There are tons of different theories about who the serial killer is on Riverdale, but there is one thing we can all agree on: the soundtrack for this season is absolute fire. While season one included some pretty notable jams, it's obvious that the drama series is taking things up a notch with its music selection. Hello, Harry freaking Styles even pops up at one point. As you continue to agonize over who's under that black hood, let this killer soundtrack bring you a little bit of peace.

"Aquarius Apocalyptic" by Stop Light Observations
"Yes" by Chromatics
"You Belong to Me" by Cat Pierce
"Flowers of the Forest" by Douglas Pincock
"No Sleep" by Snow Culture
"Lights Out" by Royal Blood
"Give Me a Chance" by Selectracks
"Chances" by Jill Barber
"Season of the Witch" by Donovan
"Milkshake" by Josie and the Pussycats
"Bad Man" by Esterly feat. Austin Jenckes
"Now I Understand" by Twin Guns
"Manipulator" by Madeira
"Way Down We Go" by Kaleo
"It's a Trip" by Joywave
"Ghost" by ZZ Ward
"Bones" by Alexandra Savior
"Lollipop" by The Chordettes
"Kim Deal" by Johnny Mafia
"Never Quit Loving You" by Jill Barber
"Count on Me" by NEEDTOBREATHE
"High" by Sir Sly
"Thunder" by Imagine Dragons
"Oh, Mommy!" by Blake Neely
"Sign of the Times" by Harry Styles
"Out Tonight" by Josie and the Pussycats
