 Skip Nav
Celebrity Interviews
Try Not to Melt Over Kit Harington Describing the Exact Moment He Fell in Love With Rose Leslie
Celebrity Kids
Nobody Does Halloween Quite Like Nicole Richie and Her Family
Prince Harry
Prince Harry's Speech About Princess Diana Will Remind You Why the World Loved Her So Much
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
When They're Not Surrounded by Murder, the Riverdale Cast Is Like 1 Big Family IRL

Season two of Riverdale is finally back, which means the lovable cast is back together again! While we can't get enough of all the drama and the complicated love stories on screen, the actors are pretty much one big, happy family in real life. When they're not filming in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, the group is constantly posting pictures of their undeniable bond on social media. Whether they're hitting up fan conventions together or they're just catching a show in NYC, one thing is for sure: we can't get enough of their epic friendship moments. Seriously, we kind of want to guest star on the show just so we can infiltrate ourselves into their inner circle.

Related
Everything We Know About Riverdale's Season 2

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
K.J. ApaCamila MendesLili ReinhartRiverdaleCole SprouseCelebrity FriendshipsCelebrity Instagrams
Cole Sprouse
Cole Sprouse Finally Addresses Those Lili Reinhart Dating Rumors
by Kelsie Gibson
Where Is KJ Apa From?
K.J. Apa
Riverdale's Archie Sounds VERY Different in Real Life
by Caitlin Hacker
Riverdale Cast on Twitter and Instagram
K.J. Apa
Where to Follow Your Favorite Riverdale Stars on Social Media
by Caitlin Hacker
Riverdale Season 2 Details
Cole Sprouse
Everything We Know About Riverdale's Season 2
by Kelsie Gibson
Cole Sprouse and KJ Apa Compliment Battle Teen Vogue Video
Celebrity Interviews
Cole Sprouse and KJ Apa Give Each Other Hilarious Compliments Written by Fans
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds