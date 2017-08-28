 Skip Nav
5 Shows to Watch If You Love Game of Thrones

We're officially in a Game of Thrones dry spell. While you're mourning the absence of your favorite series, consider diving into a new show that features a few of the same elements. Game of Thrones isn't the only series on TV that showcases characters battling with the undead — and each other. Chances are, you're already watching one or more of these shows, but you can always add another to your lineup!

Reign
The Walking Dead
Outlander
Black Sails
Vikings
