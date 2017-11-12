Star Wars: The Last Jedi Gifts
21 Star Wars: The Last Jedi Gifts That Will Make You the Best Santa in the Galaxy
Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be the hot movie of Christmas 2017, so Star Wars: The Last Jedi gifts will be the hot presents of Christmas 2017. While there are plenty of toys for kids, grown-up kids will want this stuff just as much (I've already ordered the porg pajamas, thanks). Check out The Last Jedi-inspired gifts for stockings, under the Christmas tree, and more, and you'll be the best Santa in any galaxy.
The Last Jedi Porg Plush
$19.99
The Last Jedi Rey Action Figure 18"
$19.99
Porg Silk Tie - Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Adults
$55.95
Star Wars: The Force Awakens Luke Skywalker No. 21 2017 Keepsake Christmas Ornament
$17.95
from Kohl's
Funko POP! Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Rey Mini Figure
$8.99
BB-8 Hooded Sweatshirt - Her Universe - WomenBuy Now See more Disney Sweats & Hoodies
Paladone Star Wars The Last Jedi Porg Keychain
$9.50
from Asos
Funko Last Jedi Rose
$14.99
from shoptiques.com
BB-8 and BB-9E T-Shirt - Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Women
$36.99
Porg Coin Purse - Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Loungefly
$22.95
Star Wars: The Last Jedi iPhone 7/6/6S Case
$29.99
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Christmas Ornament #1 2017 Keepsake Christmas Ornament
$17.95
from Kohl's
Porgs Pajama Set for Women - Star Wars: The Last JediBuy Now See more Disney Pajamas
Rey Tank Top for Women - Star Wars: The Last JediBuy Now See more Disney Tanks
Funko Last Jedi Porg
$14.99
from shoptiques.com
Star Wars: The Black Series Star Wars The Black Series Luke Skywalker (Jedi Master) on Ahch-To Island
$29.99
The Last Jedi Porg Electronic Plush
$31.99
The Last Jedi Praetorian Guard Exclusive Action Figure 18”
$29.99 $17.99
The Last Jedi Figures 12" 6-Pk
$49.99
The Last Jedi BB-9E Plush
$49.99
