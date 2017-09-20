How Taylor Swift Created That Epic "Look What You Made Me Do" Scene

If you thought Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" music video was insane, just wait until you see this behind-the-scenes clip. While the video itself is full of hidden references, one of the most mind-boggling parts has to be when the singer revives all of her old selves. Even though we thought we had found every last one of them, it turns out we were sadly mistaken. In this new video, Swift gives us an inside look at how she brought that majestic "Taylor Mountain" to life while also giving us a glimpse at a few old-school personas we might have missed, including two "Tim McGraw" Taylors. Catch all the action above.