This Is Us Season 2 Premiere Song

Here's the Song That Was Playing While You Hysterically Cried During This Is Us

Warning: major spoilers for the This Is Us season two premiere ahead.

This Is Us knows how to make us cry with its shocking twists, but one thing that really drives the emotional scenes home is the heartbreaking music. Needless to say, the season two premiere was no different. In the flash-forward at the end of the episode, the series reveals that Jack tragically dies in a house fire when Rebecca pulls up to their burnt house with his belongings in the passenger's seat. While Mandy Moore's gut-wrenching performance was enough to make you sob buckets, Damien Rice's cover of U2's "One" also plays a big part in the waterworks. Not only is the melody incredibly sad, but the lyrics about having "one love" and "one life" make the scene that much more bittersweet.

Image Source: NBC
