Sorry, But No One Has Guessed How Jack Dies on This Is Us

Internet-savvy This Is Us fans have heard a ton of theories about how Jack dies over the last few months: Jack dies in a plane crash, a house fire, Miguel kills him . . . all very creative, very plausible causes of death for Milo Ventimiglia's beloved character. Unfortunately (or fortunately?), these are all incorrect. That's the word from This Is Us series creator Dan Fogelman at this year's panel for the show at the ATX TV festival. Fogelman was actually not even present for the panel, but the sentiment was delivered by NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke, after the cast was asked what their favorite theory about Jack's death is (Ventimiglia's is that Miguel kills Jack). While Salke acknowledged that the internet-based fan theories are "entertaining," she said that according to Fogelman, "none of them have gotten close to what it is."

Not even close? Damn. Of course, maybe Fogelman hasn't seen every single theory on the internet about Jack's death. But if this is the truth, that means that all the most highly circulated theories aren't true. It's OK if you had a really good one — it's just time to put on your foil hat and keep trying.