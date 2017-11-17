 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
It's Time to Settle This Once and For All: What Is the Best Taylor Swift Album?
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 45 Movies You Need to Know About
Game of Thrones
These 31 Epic Game of Thrones T-Shirts Rule More Than the 7 Kingdoms
Grey's Anatomy
4 Times Grey's Anatomy Has Used "The Tumor Plot"

What Is the Best Taylor Swift Album?

It's Time to Settle This Once and For All: What Is the Best Taylor Swift Album?

Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur / TAS

After staying out of the spotlight for most of the year, Taylor Swift made her big return to music in November with the release of her sixth album, Reputation. While she has made it clear that the old Taylor is "dead" with her new sound, her star power is currently thriving. Aside from keeping fans guessing with her cryptic lyrics, her album has already broken a ton of records (including a few of her own). It's obvious that the singer's music only gets better over the years, but that doesn't stop everyone from having a favorite. In honor of the new Taylor Swift era, let's decide this once and for all: which album is the best?

Related
Drop Everything! Taylor Swift Just Announced the First Dates For Her Reputation Tour
What Is the Best Taylor Swift Album?
Taylor Swift
Fearless
Speak Now
Red
1989
Reputation
Join the conversation
Entertainment PollTaylor SwiftPollMusic
Music
Demi Lovato Walks a Guy on a Leash in a New Music Video
by Sen Ayané
Christmas Love Songs
Spotify
Listen to the Ultimate Romantic Christmas Playlist
by Lisette Mejia
Why Does Taylor Swift Leave Clues in Her Song Lyrics?
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Calls Out People Who "Scour Her Lyrics" For Clues, but There's 1 Tiny Problem
by Brittney Stephens
Taylor Swift's Best Hair and Makeup Looks
Celebrity Beauty
Taylor Swift Has Been Owning the Beauty Game Since 1989
by Lauren Levinson
Taylor Swift Wearing Red Bomber Jacket
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's Badass Bomber Jacket Proves the "Old Taylor" Really Is Dead
by Nikita Ramsinghani
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds