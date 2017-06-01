 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Excited for Wonder Woman? Brush Up on Her Story From the Comics
Netflix Roundup
38 New Movies and TV Shows You Can Binge on Netflix in June
Entertainment News
TV Scorecard: Which Shows Have Been Renewed or Canceled in 2017?
Summer
30 Must-Read Summer Books You Need in Your Beach Bag

What Happens to Wonder Woman in the Comic Books?

Excited for Wonder Woman? Brush Up on Her Story From the Comics

The long-awaited film adaptation of DC's Wonder Woman hits theaters on June 2. As the character has been around since the 1940s, the original source material is predictably chock-full of various characters, storylines, and all kinds of other information that can seem intimidating to get through. Don't quite know where to begin? If you want to brush up on your Wonder Woman knowledge before catching the movie this Summer, here are some highlights from the comics.

Related
The Final Wonder Woman Trailer Is Here to Shake You to the Core

Origin Story

Wonder Woman's classic origin story is heavily rooted in Greek mythology. She is the daughter of Hippolyta, Queen of an Amazon-occupied island called Themyscria (or, earlier on, Paradise Island). Hippolyta, who wishes for a child, forms her out of clay from the shores. The gods of Olympus then bring the clay to life as Diana and bless her with gifts, such as beauty, strength, wisdom, speed, and flight. Her superhuman abilities assist her in her role as an emissary in Man's World. In the New 52 reboot (DC's 2011 relaunch) and the DC Extended Universe, Diana is not created from clay. Instead, she is the daughter of Hippolyta and Zeus, making her a demigod.

Notable Nemeses

Wonder Woman goes head-to-head with several enemies in the comics. Among the most notorious is Circe, a powerful witch and sorceress who's based on her namesake in Greek mythology. Notably, she sets up the War of the Gods, an epic war between numerous pantheons. Another one of Wonder Woman's well-known adversaries is Cheetah. Several people have donned this title, but the most prominent is possibly Barbara Ann Minerva, an archaeologist who gains an interest in besting Wonder Woman in battle after a failed attempt to take the hero's Lasso of Truth. Wonder Woman has also fought Ares (yes, the God of War), a misogynistic occultist called Doctor Psycho, and the size-manipulating Giganta.

ADVERTISEMENT

Love Interests

Though Wonder Woman has quite a few love interests over the years, her most notable one is Steve Trevor. He originally debuts as the first man she ever meets, after his plane crashes on her island during World War II. She nurses him back to health, falls in love with him, and easily wins a competition to escort him back to Man's World (aka Earth) and assist in the country's battles. Other iterations of Steve remove his romantic relationship with Wonder Woman, but fans are still very familiar with it. In fact, Chris Pine is playing him in the film. Other than that, Wonder Woman also has trysts with characters including Nemesis, Aquaman, and Superman.

Related
Wonder Woman: Meet the Cast of the Upcoming Superhero Movie

Team Affiliations

Wonder Woman starts off as a member of the Justice Society of America — though she mostly appears as the team's secretary and doesn't get in on the action much until later on. She's more famously a part of the Justice League of America, a superhero team consisting of several heroes like Batman, Superman, Aquaman, and the Flash. The JLA has undergone tons of changes to its origin story, but Wonder Woman is almost always a founding member.

Related
6 Badass Details About the New Wonder Woman Movie That You Need to Know

Image Source: Warner Bros.
Join the conversation
ComicsWonder WomanMovies
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Beauty Trends
Set Your Alarms! Here's When to Snatch the Benefit x Wonder Woman Makeup Kit
by Victoria Messina
Wonder Woman Makeup Brushes
Wonder Woman
You're Going to Geek Out Over These Wonder Woman Makeup Brushes
by Sarah Siegel
Where the Royals Vacation
The Royals
16 Breathtaking Vacation Properties the British Royal Family Loves
by Marcia Moody
Humor
Mom's Comics Perfectly Sum Up What It's Like to Have Teenagers
by Alessia Santoro
Mike Mitchell's Marvel GIFs
Geek Culture
Whoa! These Marvel Images Are Trippy AF
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Who Are The Watchers in the Marvel Universe?
Stan Lee
Stan Lee's Guardians of the Galaxy 2 Cameo Is More Important Than You Think
by Quinn Keaney
Wonder Woman Theme Song
Wonder Woman
by Quinn Keaney
Charlie Hunnam as King Arthur Pictures
Charlie Hunnam
Just 16 Pictures of Charlie Hunnam Looking Hot as Hell in King Arthur
by Maggie Pehanick
Gal Gadot and Lynda Carter at Wonder Woman Premiere 2017
Wonder Woman
See Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman, Worshipping Lynda Carter, Also Wonder Woman
by Quinn Keaney
Morning Struggles Parenting Comics
Humor
Mom's Comics Perfectly Sum Up What Mornings With Kids Are Like
by Alessia Santoro
Wonder Woman Movie Details
Gal Gadot
6 Badass Details About the Wonder Woman Movie That You Need to Know
by Quinn Keaney
Neville Longbottom Alternate Harry Potter Theory
J.K. Rowling
This Alternate Harry Potter Story About Neville Will Rock Your World
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds