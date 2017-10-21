 Skip Nav
Stranger Things
Stranger Things Season 2: Everything We Know
Grey's Anatomy
4 Times Grey's Anatomy Has Used "The Tumor Plot"
Game of Thrones
27 Game of Thrones Season 8 Theories to Read Until the Show Returns

What Has Joe Alwyn Been In?

The 2 Movies You've Seen Taylor Swift's Blue-Eyed Boyfriend Joe Alwyn in Before

Image Source: Getty / Dave J Hogan

Joe Alwyn might only have two roles under his belt at the moment, but keep an eye on him — this British star is on the rise. The 26-year-old actor, who hails from London and may or may not be the subject of girlfriend Taylor Swift's latest song, got his big break just last year. Although 2016 marked his first time on the big screen, he's nabbed a whole bunch of roles since then. Find out why Alwyn looks so familiar to you below and where you'll be able to see him next.

Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk


Alwyn could not have asked for a meatier first role. He stars as the lead character, Billy Lynn, in Ang Lee's sweeping military drama Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk. The 19-year-old soldier travels home to the US on a victory tour following a highly publicized and harrowing battle in Iraq where he showed an admirable amount of bravery. We eventually find out what really happened to Billy and his squad and how their experience differs from America's perceptions of members of the military. The drama wasn't a massive hit, but Alwyn brings the perfect amount of vulnerability to the role.

The Sense of an Ending


In this 2017 mystery, Tony (Jim Broadbent) must come to terms with a horrifying event in his past when confronted with an intriguing set of letters. Through flashbacks, we see Alwyn as the ill-fated best friend of Tony's, Adrian Finn. The movie was released in March and is now available to rent on Amazon if you want to see Alwyn in action!

ADVERTISEMENT
Related
The 1 Lyric That Suggests Taylor Swift's New Song Is About Joe Alwyn

In addition to those two roles, Alwyn is currently filming four other upcoming movies: Mary Queen of Scots, Operation Finale (a WWII drama), Boy Erased (an adaptation of Garrard Conley's memoir of the same name), and The Favourite (a period piece taking place during Queen Anne's reign). It's safe to say you'll be seeing a lot more of him soon.

Image Source: Everett Collection
Join the conversation
Joe AlwynMovies
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's Boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, Definitely Has the "Ocean-Blue Eyes" She Sings About in "Gorgeous"
by Caitlin Hacker
Holiday Romance Movies on Netflix 2017
Netflix
Celebrate Christmas Early With These 19 Romantic Movies on Netflix
by Stacey Nguyen
Disney Halloween Songs
Spotify
This Is Halloween, Disney Style! 12 Songs That Will Put You in the Festive Spirit
by Tara Block
Early 2000s Halloween Costumes
Nostalgia
Oops, We Did It Again . . . 31 Millennial Costumes That Are So Fetch
by Brinton Parker
​Who Is Joe Alwyn?
Taylor Swift
4 Things You Need to Know About Taylor Swift's New British Boyfriend
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds