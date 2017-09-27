Fall TV Scorecard: CBS Has Already Made a Bold Renewal Move

The Fall season is synonymous with brand-new TV, and even though quality programming comes out all year long, Fall is still very important, especially to broadcast TV. There are a ton of new shows this season, and as they premiere and either land — or bomb — we also get news on whether the new series are getting picked up for a whole season (or longer). We have the first news on the new shows, plus some updates on your favorite shows that were previously renewed. (Not seeing what you're looking for? Check here.)

What's Been Renewed

CBS

Young Sheldon: The Big Bang Theory's spinoff series has already been picked up for a full season after premiering in late September.

NBC

This Is Us: This is technically old news, since This Is Us actually got renewed for two seasons back in January. Still, now that the show has begun season two, the reminder is necessary.

FX