13 Books Becoming Movies in 2018
Fall Movie Preview: 44 Movies You Need to Know About This Fall
New on Netflix in October: 45 New Titles, Including Stranger Things Season 2!

When Will The Walking Dead End?

When Will The Walking Dead End? What We Know Will Keep Fans Very Happy

We're nearing the beginning of season eight of The Walking Dead, which means it's time to take stock on what's next. With the prolific and long-running comic-book series serving as the source material for the TV show, it's been harder and harder not to succumb to temptation and look ahead at what's to come. How long will we get to spend with the extravagant King Ezekiel? What's in store for Jesus, the rebel with a heart of gold? With many more comic issues to burn through yet, it's hard not to wonder how much more of the show is left for us to see. If that question's been on your mind, we've uncovered a pretty interesting answer.

As you may or may not know, Negan's brutal arrival in season six meant we had officially reached the game-changing 100th issue of the comics. With Issue 161's December 2016 release, it's clear we've only burned through about 2/3 of the comic books. More plainly, if it took us six seasons to get through 100 issues, we've still got a solid handful of seasons to go before we're all caught up. But wait, that's not all! To help clarify what the future may hold, creator Robert Kirkman stopped by Kevin Smith's late-night talk show Geeking Out. Check out the clip below.

In February 2017, AMC Networks confirmed that the show isn't going anywhere. CEO Josh Sapan stated that "the show continues to have creative strength and command a large and loyal audience, which has in turn attracted ad revenue to our great benefit." He continued, noting that "The Walking Dead remains the number one show on television among younger viewers by a very wide margin . . . we believe it will have a long life that accrues to our strategic position and financial benefit."

The biggest takeaway here is that there's no end in sight for the comic books. If they make it to Issue 200, that would logically mean we could get up to 12 seasons of the TV show. Furthermore, if you consider Kirkman's sentiment about the comics outliving the show, the sky's really the limit. Basically, as long as AMC continues to renew the show — and it seems like they will — there will be plenty of new material to burn through. Buckle up, TWD fans. We've got a long way to go.

Image Source: AMC
