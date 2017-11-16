 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Prince William and Prince Harry Will Play 2 Iconic Characters in Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Books
9 Books That Became TV Shows This Year
American Horror Story Cult
Wait, Did American Horror Story: Cult Just Secretly Connect Back to Coven?
Fall TV
Who Is the Killer on Riverdale? Let's Break Down the Most Likely Suspects

Who Do Prince William and Prince Harry Play in Star Wars?

Prince William and Prince Harry Will Play 2 Iconic Characters in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Prince William and Prince Harry are officially joining the First Order. After visiting the set of Star Wars: The Last Jedi last April, the film's star John Boyega (who plays Finn) confirmed that the royal brothers will make a special cameo as stormtroopers in the upcoming film. And that's not even the best part! Not only do they share a scene with Boyega, but Tom Hardy and Gary Barlow will also appear alongside them as stormtroopers.

This certainly isn't the first time the franchise has had fun with cameos. Aside from putting Carrie Fisher and her real-life daughter, Billie Lourd, together on screen, Star Wars: The Force Awakens cleverly added a long list of celebrities to the mix. And we're sure there will be plenty more in The Last Jedi. Needless to say, we can't wait to see it all unfolds on Dec. 15.

Image Source: Getty / ADRIAN DENNIS
Join the conversation
Star Wars The Last JediStar WarsPrince WilliamPrince HarryMovies
The Royals
A Former Royal Chef Reveals the Eating Habits of Princess Diana, Prince Harry, and More
by Erin Cullum
Lip Smacker Tsum Tsum Princess Leia
Beauty Products Review
Of Course This New Princess Leia Lip Balm Smells Like Cinnamon Buns
by Sarah Siegel
Prince Harry Visiting the Terrence Higgins Trust Nov. 2017
Prince Harry
Prince Harry Follows in Princess Diana's Footsteps, Hands Out HIV Self-Testing Kits in London
by Monica Sisavat
Prince Charles Comment After Prince Harry Was Born
The Royals
Prince Charles Made a "Joke" After Harry's Birth That Actually Broke Diana's Heart
by Brittney Stephens
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer
Movie Trailers
You'll Get Chills Watching Luke Skywalker in the New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Teaser
by Maggie Panos
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds