 Skip Nav
true stories
13 Iconic Horror Movies Inspired by Real-Life Events
Netflix
Hot Damn, Netflix Has an AMAZING Selection of Horror Movies Right Now
Opinion
Um, Honestly, I Don't Really Care If Gabriel Dies on The Walking Dead

Who Is Playing Queen Elizabeth in The Crown Season 3 and 4?

The Crown Finally Chooses Claire Foy's Replacement For Seasons 3 and 4

The Crown would not be even half as incredible as it is without Claire Foy's stellar performance as Queen Elizabeth II. Sadly, the star of Netflix's sweeping romance will make her last appearance as the iconic royal in season two, which looks just as lavish as the first season. Foy is leaving the show since seasons three and four will show Queen Elizabeth markedly older, and fortunately for fans everywhere, the streaming giant could not have picked a better successor to the role.

Variety reports that Olivia Colman has signed on to play the monarch in the next two seasons of the drama. The British actress has popped up in everything from dark crime dramas like Broadchurch to comedies like Fleabag, but all of her roles have something in common: she nails each and every one of them. Her appearance in 2016's The Night Manager made such an impression that she won a Golden Globe for best supporting actress and was also nominated for an Emmy.

Following up Foy's performance — which earned her a Golden Globe award and Screen Actors Guild award as best actress in a drama — will be no easy feat, but if anyone is up to the task, it's Colman. Hopefully the real Queen Elizabeth, The Crown's number one fan, approves.

Image Sources: Netflix and Getty / Mike Marsland
Join the conversation
Claire FoyThe CrownNetflixTV
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Sell on Facebook Marketplace
Facebook
Facebook Shares 6 Insider Tips For Selling Items on Its New Marketplace
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Why I Deleted My Facebook App
Facebook
The 1 Move That Made Me a Better Mom, Instantly
by Denise Stirk
If Toddlers Had Facebook
Humor
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Humor
This Facebook Account Is Dedicated to Every Single Instagram Boyfriend Out There
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds