How Ethel Kennedy Inspired 1 of Taylor Swift's Hit Songs

Taylor Swift is known for writing songs about her exes, but one track on her Red album was actually inspired by United States royalty. OK, so the Kennedys aren't exactly "royalty," per se, but they come pretty close.

When Swift was dating Conor Kennedy in 2012, she came across a photo of his famous grandparents, Ethel and Robert F. Kennedy, dancing when they were teenagers and felt inspired. "It immediately made me think of like how much fun they must have had that night," she explained to The Wall Street Journal at the time. "It was back in the late '40s. So I just kind of wrote that song from that place, not really knowing how they met or anything like that."

Aside from calling out Bobby by name in the lyrics, she also alludes to the royalty aspect of the Kennedy family by singing about how the couple pretended to be "a duchess and a prince." Not to mention the hidden message in the "Starlight" liner notes is "FOR ETHEL." While things didn't end up working out between her and Conor, the photo sure did make for a "marvelous tune." Give the track another listen below.