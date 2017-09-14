Is Millie Bobby Brown About to Be the Youngest Emmy Winner of All Time?



Anyone who's seen Millie Bobby Brown dominate the small screen in Netflix's Stranger Things knows the young actress has serious acting chops. While critics and fans agree that Brown's talent is extraordinary for an actor of any age, her skill is particularly stunning considering she's just 13 years old. Brown's riveting portrayal of Eleven has even scored her an Emmy nomination, but many are wondering if she can actually beat the award show's "kid curse" to take home a statuette.

It's not that kids haven't won Emmys in the past; it's just that they don't win very often. In the show's 69-year history, just three awards have gone to actors under the age of 18 (and two of those awards went to the same person!). The youngest Emmy winner, Roxana Zal (pictures below with costars Ted Danson and Glenn Close), was 14 when she won for her supporting role in the 1984 TV movie Something About Amelia. A few years earlier, Kristy McNichol won two separate supporting actress Emmys for the drama series Family: one on her 15th birthday in 1977, and the other two years later, just before she turned 17.



But that's it. After Zal's win 33 years ago, kids have been out of luck on Emmys night. Frankie Muniz was nominated at 15 for Malcolm in the Middle in 2001, Claire Danes was 16 when she earned a nomination for My So-Called Life in 1995, and others have vied for victory (including Sara Gilbert and Fred Savage), but come up short.

Brown stands to break the three-decade-plus kid curse, but she'll have to beat out some stiff competition: Uzo Aduba for Orange Is the New Black, Ann Dowd and Samira Wiley for The Handmaid's Tale, Chrissy Metz for This Is Us, and Thandie Newton for Westworld. Regardless of who wins, Brown still has the prestigious honor of being nominated, and let's never forget she can also do this.