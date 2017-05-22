 Skip Nav
13 Reasons Why: We Need to See These 13 Sides of the Story on Season 2
Drake
Announcing the Winners of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards!
Drake
Drake Basically Shut Down Las Vegas by Performing in the Fountain at the Bellagio
Celine Dion
Céline Dion Belting Out "My Heart Will Go On" Will Positively Break You
Now that we've had some time to digest the first season of 13 Reasons Why, we're starting to see some blind spots. We already know of at least two instances in which Hannah is likely lying (or telling a skewed version of events), meaning there's more to the story than meets the eye. Season two is on the way, and the creator has confirmed that not only will the story be buoying between past and present day but we will definitely see the perspectives of characters other than Hannah. While we're still gathering information about season two, here are 13 characters who may have more to offer about the time before and after Hannah's death.

