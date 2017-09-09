 Skip Nav
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 44 Movies You Need to Know About This Fall
Finn Wolfhard
It: The Full Cast of the Stephen King Remake
Nostalgia
21 Underrated Songs That Were Definitely on Your Burned CDs in the Early 2000s

Why Did Armie Hammer Star in Call Me By Your Name?

Armie Hammer Doesn't Sugarcoat How He Felt About Playing a Gay Character in Call Me By Your Name

Armie Hammer stars in one of this Fall's most promising Oscar hopefuls, Call Me By Your Name, in which he plays Oliver, a grad student interning with a professor in Italy in the '80s when he unexpectedly falls in love with the professor's son. It's a departure for Hammer, an actor with classic movie-star good looks who has generally played straight, very traditional characters who don't necessarily surprise you (i.e., The Lone Ranger, The Social Network, Nocturnal Animals). With this role, he has subverted lots of expectations for his career, so it makes sense to wonder why he took the role.

At the Toronto International Film Festival, Hammer chatted with the audience in a Q&A after a screening, and answered what attracted him to the movie. After giving a requisite answer for wanting to work with the talented director, Luca Guadagnino ("It seemed like a great opportunity to work with a master"), Hammer was bracingly candid: "To be perfectly honest, I think the reason I took this movie, and the reason I had to take this movie, is that it scared me. It made me uncomfortable, it challenged me, and it pushed me. I couldn't be more thankful for the experience."

Call Me By Your Name will be released on Nov. 24.

Image Source: Everett Collection
Join the conversation
Call Me By Your NameToronto Film FestivalArmie HammerMovies
Join The Conversation
Toronto Film Festival
Kate Hudson and Kurt Russell Mark a Special Milestone on the Red Carpet
by Monica Sisavat
Blue Jay Movie Review
Sarah Paulson
Blue Jay Is a Heartbreaking New Romance With Sarah Paulson, and It's Coming to Netflix
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Welcome Baby Boy 2017
Celebrity Couples
Armie Hammer and Wife Elizabeth Chambers Share the First Photo of Their Baby Boy
by Quinn Keaney
Free Fire Trailer
Movie Trailers
Free Fire: Brie Larson's New Action Movie Has the Craziest Trailer of the Year
by Maggie Pehanick
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Photo of Son Ford 2017
Celebrity Kids
Armie Hammer and Wife Elizabeth Chambers Reveal the Name of Their Baby Boy
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds