Why Watching Bad TV Can Actually Be Considered Self-Care

I'll be the first to admit my DVR is not full of the most high-quality television out there. While I religiously watch Game of Thrones (it's hard to work at POPSUGAR if you don't) and always eventually get to the critically acclaimed stuff (I was only six months late to Big Little Lies and I'm sure I'll love Breaking Bad when I see it), my DVR is stocked full of stuff that most people have never heard of or abandoned a long time ago.

I joke a lot about my TV habits, but I recently realized that every show I watch really does serve a purpose. Each show, in its own way, helps me unwind and forget for a little while that the world is a crazy place. There are so many ways to practice self-care, and in recent years, it's become more of a trend. I'd like to offer one new way to take care of yourself: zoning the f*ck out for 30 minutes to an hour.

My life is not hard. I go to work every day for a company that I'm proud of and I have a family that I love. That said, when it's 9 p.m. and I'm exhausted with a messy house, a growing to-do list on my mind, and a Twitter feed that is pissing me off, my TV is the fastest and easiest way to escape from it all. And my guilty-pleasure shows check every box I need.

Nashville: When I Need a Good Cry
Impractical Jokers: When I Need Some Serious Laughter
NCIS: Los Angeles: When I Just Need Escape Reality
The Challenge: When I Need Some Drama
