This Insane Theory Connects Wonder Woman to 1 of DC's Most Infamous Villains
Wonder Woman Theory About Bane

This Insane Theory Connects Wonder Woman to 1 of DC's Most Infamous Villains

Image Source: Everett Collection

Spoilers for Wonder Woman below!

The first and last scenes of Wonder Woman contain a very subtle Justice League Easter egg, but it turns out there might have been another tiny connection to the DC Extended Universe hidden within the film. According to ComicBook.com, the strength-enhancing gas the evil Dr. Maru (aka Doctor Poison) brews up in the film might be the same chemical compound used years later to help create Bane. Remember him?

Image Source: Everett Collection

Yeah. Not the friendliest dude.

In Wonder Woman, Dr. Maru and General Ludendorff are hard at work on a chemical formula that will help Germany win WWI by literally melting the gas masks off of the opposition. On the way to discovering this devastating gas, Dr. Maru also creates a substance that, when inhaled, can give someone superhuman strength and unlimited energy for a brief period of time. We see just how strong it really is when Ludendorff snorts some of it and is able to hold his own in a one-on-one fight with Wonder Woman (which is saying something, since even Thor is afraid of fighting her).

Unfortunately for Ludendorff, Wonder Woman gets the best of him and ends his life. With the help of Steve Trevor, Diana is also able to destroy Dr. Maru's labs and all of the gas. When the time comes to kill Dr. Maru, however, Diana chooses to spare her life, and the twisted chemist escapes into the night. So, how does all of this connect to one of Batman's most formidable nemeses?

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the Bane seen in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises doesn't use the "Venom" formula to enhance his fight skills, there are earlier versions of the popular DC villain that do. He's depicted as ingesting Venom with the help of a device on his wrist and the tube that connects directly to his skull, and since this version of the DCEU has already shifted from the one in Nolan's films, there's a chance a new take on Bane might pop up at some point. Given the fact Dr. Maru doesn't die, she very well could have run off and kept experimenting with the super steroid she created for Ludendorff, eventually formulating the gas Bane uses to become stronger and more aggressive. In other words, Diana's act of mercy could be the very thing that helps create one of Batman's biggest foes down the road.

Image Source: Warner Bros.

There are plenty of crazy theories floating around out there, but we have to say that this one actually holds a bit of weight. Maybe they'll explore the idea more in the Wonder Woman sequel, which will reportedly be set in modern times.

