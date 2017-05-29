A Definitive List of 2017's Biggest Accessory Trends

You'll need little convincing that these 10 accessory trends have staying power. Just take a stroll down the sidewalk of any city or scroll through some street style — we bet you'll spot the items below over and over again. Some are old styles with modern updates (we now refer to the fanny pack as the waist bag, for example, and it comes in a sleek leather finish), whereas others are brand new (bracelet bags double as jewelry!).

It's safe to say these outfit add-ons aren't come-and-go fads; they're here to stay and all worth the investment. Scroll to read up on every accoutrement, then decide whether you want to splurge or shop the trend at a more affordable price point.