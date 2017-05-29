5/29/17 5/29/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Street Style Accessory Trends 2017 A Definitive List of 2017's Biggest Accessory Trends May 29, 2017 by Sarah Wasilak 129 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. You'll need little convincing that these 10 accessory trends have staying power. Just take a stroll down the sidewalk of any city or scroll through some street style — we bet you'll spot the items below over and over again. Some are old styles with modern updates (we now refer to the fanny pack as the waist bag, for example, and it comes in a sleek leather finish), whereas others are brand new (bracelet bags double as jewelry!). It's safe to say these outfit add-ons aren't come-and-go fads; they're here to stay and all worth the investment. Scroll to read up on every accoutrement, then decide whether you want to splurge or shop the trend at a more affordable price point. Related9 Street Style Accessory Trends You Shouldn't be Afraid to Try Shop Brands Garrett Leight · Linda Farrow Luxe · Forever 21 · Valentino · Fendi · Rebecca Minkoff · Tory Burch · Jeffrey Campbell · Marni · Louis Vuitton · H&M · Chanel · MAISON KITSUNÉ · Vetements · Kate Spade · Stella McCartney · Express · Tibi · Simon Miller · Theory · Chloé Image Source: Getty 1 Grandpa Glasses A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Apr 13, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT Whether they're prescription or just fake opticals, shop for a vintage aviator silhouette that's oversize and provides your outfit with retro, yet sophisticated "nerdy" vibes. Garrett Leight Silver Club House 50 Glasses $310 from SSENSE Buy Now See more Garrett Leight Sunglasses Linda Farrow Luxe Mirrored Aviator Sunglasses $1,125 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Linda Farrow Luxe Sunglasses Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Replay Vintage Aviator Readers $28 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Sunglasses 2 Bag Straps A post shared by Leonie Hanne (@ohhcouture) on Mar 1, 2017 at 10:33am PST From Fendi's Strap You collection of add-ons to Rebecca Minkoff's guitar straps, these interchangeable straps allow you to give your bag that much more personality. Valentino Loveblade Guitar Bag Strap - Grey $895 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Valentino Bags Fendi dot detail bag strap $1,450 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Fendi Bags Rebecca Minkoff Floral Applique Leather Guitar Bag Strap - Black $95 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Bags 3 Embellished Shoes A post shared by Aimee Song (@songofstyle) on Feb 27, 2017 at 6:36am PST Sneakers, loafers, mules, and heels all get jazzed up with appliqués, metallic beads, pearls, and sequins. The trend isn't seasonal — these details will be big year round. Tory Burch Women's Estella Embellished Sandal $295 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Tory Burch Sandals Jeffrey Campbell Women's Ravis Embellished Loafer Mule $149.95 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Jeffrey Campbell Flats Marni embellished heel sandals $1,090 $654 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Marni Sandals 4 Waist Bags A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Apr 17, 2017 at 10:20am PDT We won't refer to them as fanny packs, because these leather pouches that sit at the hip are a bit more elevated. Shop for one in a classic color or monogram that goes with everything from sweats to a romantic chiffon maxi dress. The bonus is you can go hands free. Louis Vuitton Damier Geronimos Waist Bag $795 from TheRealReal Buy Now See more Louis Vuitton Bags H&M Waist Bag $24 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Bags Chanel Quilted Waist Bag $995 from TheRealReal Buy Now See more Chanel Bags 5 Personalized Baseball Caps A post shared by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) on Feb 21, 2017 at 7:07am PST Instead of a monogrammed necklace or embroidered denim jacket, say it on your cap. Vetements' line of sporty hats is popular with the fashion crowd, but there are so many options when it comes to personalized graphics. LUISAVIAROMA Hats Almost Famous Embroidered Baseball Hat $63 from LUISAVIAROMA Buy Now See more LUISAVIAROMA Hats MAISON KITSUNÉ Parisien Embroidered Baseball Hat $84 $50 from LUISAVIAROMA Buy Now See more MAISON KITSUNÉ Hats Vetements Big Daddy Baseball Hat $189 from Kirna Zabete Buy Now See more Vetements Hats 6 Basket Bags A post shared by That Island Girl 🌴 (@carolyncarter) on Mar 16, 2017 at 5:06am PDT Whether made of bamboo, like Cult Gaia's half-moon must have, or wicker, like Salvatore Ferragamo and Stella McCartney's offerings, the idea of a "basket" as a bag is hitting home. There's no temperature requirement here — wear them from Winter through Summer and pack your essentials in as if you were headed to a picnic. Kate Spade Spice Things Up Wicker Camel Handbag - Beige $498 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Kate Spade Bags Stella McCartney Tan Falabella Box wicker Medium Shoulder Bag $1,245 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Shoulder Bags 7 Fishnets A post shared by Danielle Bernstein (@weworewhat) on Apr 5, 2017 at 8:02am PDT It started off with a fishnets-under-jeans craze, but girls who weren't on board with the trend can easily opt for fishnet ankle socks or thigh-highs. Any silhouette will help you achieve the '80s-inspired look. Express Large Scale Full Fishnet Tights $19 from Express Buy Now See more Express Hosiery Topshop Socks Oversized fishnet ankle socks $8 from Topshop Buy Now See more Topshop Socks Topshop Socks Calf high medium fishnet socks $8 from Topshop Buy Now See more Topshop Socks 8 Statement Earrings A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo) on Mar 30, 2017 at 6:36pm PDT The statement earring is back and frankly bigger than ever before. From Rebecca de Ravenel's Les Bonbons beads to large-and-in-charge hoops and even spindly, artful pieces you can wear in one ear, these styles ensure your jewelry's the outfit focal point. MODA OPERANDI Earrings Rebecca de Ravenel Six Drop Ombre Earrings $345 from MODA OPERANDI Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Earrings Tibi Paige Novick for Single Floral Sculpture Earring $675 $337.50 from Tibi Buy Now See more Tibi Earrings Asos Earrings DesignB London Gold Oversized Hoop Earrings $13 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Earrings 9 Bracelet Bags A post shared by Aimee Song (@songofstyle) on Mar 7, 2017 at 1:25am PST Ah, the delicateness of a bracelet bag. While the Chloé Nile is definitely a cult favorite, plenty of brands are equipping their mini bucket bags and dainty purses with oversize hardware that might as well double as a bangle. No further accessorizing required. Simon Miller Bonsai 15 Nubuck Bucket Bag - Saffron $390 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Simon Miller Shoulder Bags Theory Whitney Hoop Bag in Leather $295 from Theory Buy Now See more Theory Bags Chloé Nile bracelet bag $1690 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Chloé Shoulder Bags 10 Corset Belts A post shared by Aritzia (@aritzia) on Mar 26, 2017 at 5:01pm PDT The new corset isn't as restricting as it sounds. These belts cinch your waist over everything, but most simply a plain white tee, providing your look with dimension and a subtly sexy touch. Topshop Belts Cotton corset belt $26 from Topshop Buy Now See more Topshop Belts Anthropologie Belts Byron Lars Lina Corset Belt $348 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Belts Share this post Fashion InstagramsGet The LookStreet StyleTrendsAccessoriesShopping