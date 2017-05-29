 Skip Nav
A Definitive List of 2017's Biggest Accessory Trends

Accessory Trends 2017

A Definitive List of 2017's Biggest Accessory Trends

You'll need little convincing that these 10 accessory trends have staying power. Just take a stroll down the sidewalk of any city or scroll through some street style — we bet you'll spot the items below over and over again. Some are old styles with modern updates (we now refer to the fanny pack as the waist bag, for example, and it comes in a sleek leather finish), whereas others are brand new (bracelet bags double as jewelry!).

It's safe to say these outfit add-ons aren't come-and-go fads; they're here to stay and all worth the investment. Scroll to read up on every accoutrement, then decide whether you want to splurge or shop the trend at a more affordable price point.

Image Source: Getty
1 Grandpa Glasses

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

Whether they're prescription or just fake opticals, shop for a vintage aviator silhouette that's oversize and provides your outfit with retro, yet sophisticated "nerdy" vibes.

Garrett Leight
Silver Club House 50 Glasses
$310
from SSENSE
Buy Now See more Garrett Leight Sunglasses
Linda Farrow Luxe
Mirrored Aviator Sunglasses
$1,125
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Linda Farrow Luxe Sunglasses
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Replay Vintage Aviator Readers
$28
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Sunglasses
2 Bag Straps

A post shared by Leonie Hanne (@ohhcouture) on

From Fendi's Strap You collection of add-ons to Rebecca Minkoff's guitar straps, these interchangeable straps allow you to give your bag that much more personality.

Valentino
Loveblade Guitar Bag Strap - Grey
$895
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Valentino Bags
Fendi
dot detail bag strap
$1,450
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Fendi Bags
Rebecca Minkoff
Floral Applique Leather Guitar Bag Strap - Black
$95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Bags
3 Embellished Shoes

A post shared by Aimee Song (@songofstyle) on

Sneakers, loafers, mules, and heels all get jazzed up with appliqués, metallic beads, pearls, and sequins. The trend isn't seasonal — these details will be big year round.

Tory Burch
Women's Estella Embellished Sandal
$295
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Sandals
Jeffrey Campbell
Women's Ravis Embellished Loafer Mule
$149.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Jeffrey Campbell Flats
Marni
embellished heel sandals
$1,090 $654
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Marni Sandals
4 Waist Bags

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

We won't refer to them as fanny packs, because these leather pouches that sit at the hip are a bit more elevated. Shop for one in a classic color or monogram that goes with everything from sweats to a romantic chiffon maxi dress. The bonus is you can go hands free.

Louis Vuitton
Damier Geronimos Waist Bag
$795
from TheRealReal
Buy Now See more Louis Vuitton Bags
H&M
Waist Bag
$24
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Bags
Chanel
Quilted Waist Bag
$995
from TheRealReal
Buy Now See more Chanel Bags
5 Personalized Baseball Caps

A post shared by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) on

Instead of a monogrammed necklace or embroidered denim jacket, say it on your cap. Vetements' line of sporty hats is popular with the fashion crowd, but there are so many options when it comes to personalized graphics.

LUISAVIAROMA Hats
Almost Famous Embroidered Baseball Hat
$63
from LUISAVIAROMA
Buy Now See more LUISAVIAROMA Hats
MAISON KITSUNÉ
Parisien Embroidered Baseball Hat
$84 $50
from LUISAVIAROMA
Buy Now See more MAISON KITSUNÉ Hats
Vetements
Big Daddy Baseball Hat
$189
from Kirna Zabete
Buy Now See more Vetements Hats
6 Basket Bags

A post shared by That Island Girl 🌴 (@carolyncarter) on

Whether made of bamboo, like Cult Gaia's half-moon must have, or wicker, like Salvatore Ferragamo and Stella McCartney's offerings, the idea of a "basket" as a bag is hitting home. There's no temperature requirement here — wear them from Winter through Summer and pack your essentials in as if you were headed to a picnic.

Kate Spade
Spice Things Up Wicker Camel Handbag - Beige
$498
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Bags
Stella McCartney
Tan Falabella Box wicker Medium Shoulder Bag
$1,245
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Shoulder Bags
7 Fishnets

A post shared by Danielle Bernstein (@weworewhat) on

It started off with a fishnets-under-jeans craze, but girls who weren't on board with the trend can easily opt for fishnet ankle socks or thigh-highs. Any silhouette will help you achieve the '80s-inspired look.

Express
Large Scale Full Fishnet Tights
$19
from Express
Buy Now See more Express Hosiery
Topshop Socks
Oversized fishnet ankle socks
$8
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Socks
Topshop Socks
Calf high medium fishnet socks
$8
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Socks
8 Statement Earrings

A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo) on

The statement earring is back and frankly bigger than ever before. From Rebecca de Ravenel's Les Bonbons beads to large-and-in-charge hoops and even spindly, artful pieces you can wear in one ear, these styles ensure your jewelry's the outfit focal point.

MODA OPERANDI Earrings
Rebecca de Ravenel Six Drop Ombre Earrings
$345
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Earrings
Tibi
Paige Novick for Single Floral Sculpture Earring
$675 $337.50
from Tibi
Buy Now See more Tibi Earrings
Asos Earrings
DesignB London Gold Oversized Hoop Earrings
$13
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Earrings
9 Bracelet Bags

A post shared by Aimee Song (@songofstyle) on

Ah, the delicateness of a bracelet bag. While the Chloé Nile is definitely a cult favorite, plenty of brands are equipping their mini bucket bags and dainty purses with oversize hardware that might as well double as a bangle. No further accessorizing required.

Simon Miller
Bonsai 15 Nubuck Bucket Bag - Saffron
$390
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Simon Miller Shoulder Bags
Theory
Whitney Hoop Bag in Leather
$295
from Theory
Buy Now See more Theory Bags
Chloé
Nile bracelet bag
$1690
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Chloé Shoulder Bags
10 Corset Belts

A post shared by Aritzia (@aritzia) on

The new corset isn't as restricting as it sounds. These belts cinch your waist over everything, but most simply a plain white tee, providing your look with dimension and a subtly sexy touch.

Topshop Belts
Cotton corset belt
$26
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Belts
Anthropologie Belts
Byron Lars Lina Corset Belt
$348
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Belts
Fashion InstagramsGet The LookStreet StyleTrendsAccessoriesShopping
