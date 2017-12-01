 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Display Your Curves With This Whimsical Swimsuit Line For Women Sizes L to 5X
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Display Your Curves With This Whimsical Swimsuit Line For Women Sizes L to 5X

As a curvy girl, I have ALWAYS struggled to find a swimsuit that will: 1. give me some cleavage (I love my boobs and am not ashamed to put my girls on display), 2. cover my stomach (I've got rolls and just don't like people seeing them), 3. make my booty look good, and 4. distract from my thighs, which are my biggest insecurity. We all know the struggle is real to find the perfect suit for your body. I have always been a fan of Swimsuits For All, because the brand offers sizes for everyone at a semi-affordable price point, but now there's another line for all curvy women to enjoy.

Olga Caro is a former Guess model who started the line Alpine Butterfly after taking her niece, a curvy woman, swimsuit shopping for a family vacation. "I could not find anything for her. That was really discouraging. I did not know what to do. She was so upset in the fitting room, she was crying," Olga told Fashionista. "I went straight home to try to find stuff online, and it was really hard to find anything that was worthy, and that would be appropriate for her age and cute. Then I was just so over it. It pissed me off." Alpine Butterfly was born and is currently available for everyone, sizes L to 5X. There are three different style tops, four different bottoms, and three different one-pieces, and the prices range from $106 to $197. Read on to see the styles ahead, and start thinking about splurging for your next vacation.

Related
Ashley Graham's New Swimsuit Collection Will Make You Say "OMFG"
Star Bottom
$106
from alpinebutterflyswim.com
Buy Now
Goddess One Piece
$159
from alpinebutterflyswim.com
Buy Now
Versailles One Piece
$197
from alpinebutterflyswim.com
Buy Now
BFF Top
$135
from alpinebutterflyswim.com
Buy Now
Lover "Cheeky" Bottom
$120
from alpinebutterflyswim.com
Buy Now
Dolly Top
$159
from alpinebutterflyswim.com
Buy Now
Summer Bottom
$135
from alpinebutterflyswim.com
Buy Now
Kitty Top
$125
from alpinebutterflyswim.com
Buy Now
Softie Bottom
$117
from alpinebutterflyswim.com
Buy Now
Sorbet One Piece
$197
from alpinebutterflyswim.com
Buy Now
Star Bottom
Goddess One Piece
Versailles One Piece
BFF Top and Lover "Cheeky" Bottom
Dolly Top and Summer Bottom
Kitty Top and Softie Bottom
Sorbet One Piece
Display Your Curves With This Whimsical Swimsuit Line For Women Sizes L to 5X
Display Your Curves With This Whimsical Swimsuit Line For Women Sizes L to 5X
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Curvy FashionSwimsuitsBrandsSwimwearGet The LookFallFall FashionShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Star Bottom
from alpinebutterflyswim.com
$106
Goddess One Piece
from alpinebutterflyswim.com
$159
Versailles One Piece
from alpinebutterflyswim.com
$197
BFF Top
from alpinebutterflyswim.com
$135
Lover "Cheeky" Bottom
from alpinebutterflyswim.com
$120
Dolly Top
from alpinebutterflyswim.com
$159
Summer Bottom
from alpinebutterflyswim.com
$135
Kitty Top
from alpinebutterflyswim.com
$125
Softie Bottom
from alpinebutterflyswim.com
$117
Sorbet One Piece
from alpinebutterflyswim.com
$197
Shop More
Saint Laurent Sweaters SHOP MORE
Saint Laurent
Women's Wool Oversized Turtleneck Sweater
from Barneys New York
$1,150
Saint Laurent
Women's Mohair-Blend Turtleneck Sweater
from Barneys New York
$950
Saint Laurent
Women's Fringed Mohair-Blend Sweater
from Barneys New York
$1,290
Saint Laurent
Women's Striped Wool Sweater
from Barneys New York
$1,290
Saint Laurent
Women's Striped Wool Sweater
from Barneys New York
$1,290
Neiman Marcus Women's Fashion SHOP MORE
Oribe
Thick Dry Finishing Hair Spray, Purse Size 2 oz
from Neiman Marcus
$22
Oribe
Apres Beach Wave and Shine Hairspray, 8.5oz
from Neiman Marcus
$42
Amore Pacific
AMOREPACIFIC Intensive Vitalizing Eye Essence, 15 mL
from Neiman Marcus
$95
Christian Dior
Miss Blooming Bouquet, 3.4 oz./ 100 mL
from Neiman Marcus
$100
Gucci
Print Cotton Tee, White
from Neiman Marcus
$590
H&M Casual Jackets SHOP MORE
H&M
Short Satin Bomber Jacket
from H&M
$34.99$24.99
H&M
Velour Hooded Jacket
from H&M
$34.99
H&M
Hooded Jacket
from H&M
$29.99$14.99
H&M
Bomber Jacket
from H&M
$49.99$24.99
H&M
Oversized Bomber Jacket
from H&M
$49.99$29.99
Saint Laurent Sweaters AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
the.boston.bon.vivant
rclayton
thecharliebirdnyc
brigadeirochoc
Neiman Marcus Women's Fashion AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
kathleen.post
li_fashionablefoodie
stylexkavya
polished_professionals
H&M Casual Jackets AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
therachelwhatever
dailydoseofdockery
stylethegirl
therachelwhatever
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds