 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Amal Clooney's Suit Isn't Just Stylish as Usual — It's Festive For Fall

While Amal Clooney spent the last few months in Italy following the birth of her twins, she's officially back to work, attending an important United Nations security meeting in New York. The new mom did not hold back on making a power style move, choosing a burnt orange Bottega Veneta suit that she coordinated with a pussy-bow blouse underneath, the top being slightly lighter in tone.

Amal let her separates do the talking, completing the look with taupe Manolo Blahnik heels and a coffee-colored Michael Kors Collection tote. Delicate, nondistracting jewelry was an appropriate touch for doing business. However subtle the fashion nod, Amal found a way to acknowledge the Fall season in the perfect shade of red. She likely wasn't focused on her clothes while working, but as usual, the way she dressed on the job was inspiring. Read on to scoop up similar pairings if you agree.

Related
Amal Clooney's Biggest Style Secret Is Decades Old

Amal Clooney's Suit Isn't Just Stylish as Usual — It's Festive For Fall
Amal Clooney's Suit Isn't Just Stylish as Usual — It's Festive For Fall
Amal Clooney's Suit Isn't Just Stylish as Usual — It's Festive For Fall
Amal Clooney's Suit Isn't Just Stylish as Usual — It's Festive For Fall
Amal Clooney's Suit Isn't Just Stylish as Usual — It's Festive For Fall
Amal Clooney's Suit Isn't Just Stylish as Usual — It's Festive For Fall
Max Mara Virgin Wool Blazer
Khaite Marion Skirt
Mango Double-Breasted Blazer
Victoria Beckham Solid Cotton-Blend Skirt
Stella McCartney Frayed Blazer
Diane von Furstenberg Fitted Calf Hair Pencil Skirt
Tahari Asl Zip-Up Pleated Peplum Skirt Suit
Start Slideshow
Amal ClooneyGet The LookSuitsFallCelebrity StyleBottega VenetaManolo BlahnikFall FashionMichael KorsShopping
Shop More
Stella McCartney Blazers SHOP MORE
Stella McCartney
Twill Blazer - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,295$906
Stella McCartney
Notched Long Sleeve Blazer
from TheRealReal
$125
Stella McCartney
Floral Print Notched Lapel Blazer
from TheRealReal
$145
Stella McCartney
Notch-Lapel One-Button Blazer w/ Tags
from TheRealReal
$295$147.50
Stella McCartney
Fringe Back Single-Button Blazer
from TheRealReal
$200$120
Macy's Petite Skirts SHOP MORE
Le Suit
Bow-Collar Dot-Print Skirt Suit
from Macy's
$200$79.99
Macy's
Tahari Asl Peplum Skirt Suit, Regular & Petite
from Macy's
$280$109.99
Macy's
Tahari Asl Striped Skirt Suit
from Macy's
$300$149.99
Eileen Fisher
Stretch Jersey Pencil Skirt, Regular & Petite
from Macy's
$138
Alfred Dunner
Petite Lace It Up A-Line Midi Skirt
from Macy's
$54$26.99
Max Mara Blazers SHOP MORE
Max Mara
Herringbone Notch-Lapel Blazer
from TheRealReal
$125$50
Max Mara
Silk-Blend Notch-Lapel Blazer
from TheRealReal
$225$180
Max Mara
Stretch Cotton Blazer
from STYLEBOP.com
$1,050$630
Max Mara
Virgin Wool Blazer
from STYLEBOP.com
$1,719$1,031
Max Mara
Blazers
from yoox.com
$339$166
Stella McCartney Blazers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
ready.to.where
thefashioncuisine
happilygrey
fairaporter
Max Mara Blazers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
jdfashionfreak
ready.to.where
marylhoulihan
101thingsilove
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds