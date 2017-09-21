Amal Clooney's Suit Isn't Just Stylish as Usual — It's Festive For Fall

While Amal Clooney spent the last few months in Italy following the birth of her twins, she's officially back to work, attending an important United Nations security meeting in New York. The new mom did not hold back on making a power style move, choosing a burnt orange Bottega Veneta suit that she coordinated with a pussy-bow blouse underneath, the top being slightly lighter in tone.

Amal let her separates do the talking, completing the look with taupe Manolo Blahnik heels and a coffee-colored Michael Kors Collection tote. Delicate, nondistracting jewelry was an appropriate touch for doing business. However subtle the fashion nod, Amal found a way to acknowledge the Fall season in the perfect shade of red. She likely wasn't focused on her clothes while working, but as usual, the way she dressed on the job was inspiring. Read on to scoop up similar pairings if you agree.