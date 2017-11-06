Angelina Jolie's Silver Dress Is Like That Ultraluxe Sleeping Robe You Need in Life

Angelina Jolie was one of the honorees at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards, and she walked the red carpet in a gorgeous silver gown. The star, who has been promoting her film First They Killed My Father, wore a velvet-trimmed satin wrap Jenny Packham dress. The flowy ensemble draped beautifully on Angelina's frame and seemed pretty cozy. In fact, it reminded us of a luxe robe you'd wear to bed — if your robe cost $3,650.

The actress gave the outfit a glamorous Hollywood touch with Tiffany & Co. diamond earrings, necklace, and ring. And though you can't see them, Angie was also wearing Charlotte Olympia shoes. This red carpet ensemble is one of many stylish looks Angelina has worn to promote her new movie. Read on to see her full look, then shop her exact designer gown.