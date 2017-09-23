 Skip Nav
Angelina Jolie's Outfit May Be Simple, But Her Suede Boots Deserve Your Attention

Angelina Jolie is the ultimate style chameleon. One second she's stealing our hearts in a stunning Dior dress and the next she's giving us major street style inspo in a simple white blouse and tailored skirt. Recently, the actress was seen at a movie theater in Los Angeles wearing a black oversize sweater with a matching midi skirt. She finished her monochrome look off with a pair of suede over-the-knee boots that are perfect for Fall. Keep reading to have a look at her full ensemble ahead and shop out some of our favorite styles, too.

Urban Outfitters
Samantha Faux Suede Thigh High Boot
$98
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Boots
Christian Louboutin Classe Stretch-Velvet Over-the-Knee Boots
$1,595
from net-a-porter.com
Buy Now
Gianvito Rossi
Women's Suede Over-The-Knee Boots
$1,795
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Gianvito Rossi Boots
NA-KD Boots
Stretchy Over Knee Boots
$83.21
from NA-KD
Buy Now See more NA-KD Boots
Stuart Weitzman
The Hiline Boot
$798
from Stuart Weitzman
Buy Now See more Stuart Weitzman Boots
Selfridges Boots
Dune Black Sable suede over-the-knee boots
$270
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Selfridges Boots
Jeffrey Campbell
Women's Gamora Thigh High Boot
$189.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Jeffrey Campbell Boots
Steve Madden
Women's Gabbie Thigh High Boot
$129.95 $99.90
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Steve Madden Boots
