Angelina Jolie's Outfit May Be Simple, But Her Suede Boots Deserve Your Attention

Angelina Jolie Wearing Black Suede Boots
Angelina Jolie is the ultimate style chameleon. One second she's stealing our hearts in a stunning Dior dress and the next she's giving us major street style inspo in a simple white blouse and tailored skirt. Recently, the actress was seen at a movie theater in Los Angeles wearing a black oversize sweater with a matching midi skirt. She finished her monochrome look off with a pair of suede over-the-knee boots that are perfect for Fall. Keep reading to have a look at her full ensemble ahead and shop out some of our favorite styles, too.
