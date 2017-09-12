No Matter Which Angle You Stare at Angelina Jolie's Dress From, It's Pure Elegance

For the premiere of First They Killed My Father at the Toronto International Film Festival, Angelina Jolie went with a classic little black dress. She walked the carpet with her children in a Ralph & Russo one-shoulder number and heels. The asymmetrical dress featured ruching at the hips, and a bow sash hung down on Angelina's left shoulder. The star looked stunning as always, and as she waved to the crowd, we noticed the dress's dolman sleeve. It was a nice little touch, adding a hint of glamour to the elegant look. Scroll on for a look at Angie's dress, and then shop similar selections below.