25 Pieces of Clothing to Give All the Guys in Your Life — No Matter Their Age
25 Pieces of Clothing to Give All the Guys in Your Life — No Matter Their Age

When it comes to holiday gift giving, the men in our lives have wish lists filled with tech items, grooming accessories, books, sneakers — basically anything that's not clothes. But the truth is, our guys could stand to add a few new items to their wardrobes, especially pieces that have been picked out by someone who knows their style and personality well. Whether you're shopping for your SO, a sibling, or even your dad, here are some seriously cool apparel items to consider.

Polo Ralph Lauren
Aran-Knit Merino Wool-Blend Sweater
$265
from MR PORTER
Buy Now See more Polo Ralph Lauren Sweaters
Sleepy Jones Lowell Pajama Set
$178
from shop.sleepyjones.com
Buy Now
Stutterheim
Green Stockholm Raincoat
$295 $212
from SSENSE
Buy Now See more Stutterheim Overcoats & Trenchcoats
Men's Cashmere V-Neck Sweater
$99
from uniqlo.com
Buy Now
Nike
Men's 'Legend 2.0' Long Sleeve Dri-Fit Training T-Shirt
$30
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nike Tees
Todd Snyder Tees
Todd Snyder + Champion Champion Classic T-shirt in Antique Grey Mix
$50
from Todd Snyder
Buy Now See more Todd Snyder Tees
J. Crew Lightweight Denim Shirt in Dark Wash
$70
from jcrew.com
Buy Now
Saturdays NYC
Morgan Wool Coat
$450
from Saturdays NYC
Buy Now See more Saturdays NYC Wool Coats
Outdoor Voices
New Weekender Sweats
$100
from Outdoor Voices
Buy Now See more Outdoor Voices Athletic Clothes
Baracuta
G9 Modern Classic Jacket
$390
from East Dane
Buy Now See more Baracuta Jackets
Patagonia Men's Retro Pile Fleece Pullover
$129
from patagonia.com
Buy Now
Obey Norwich Woven Shirt
$55
from needsupply.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
NASA Logo Long Sleeve Tee
$38
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Tees
A.P.C. Petit New Standard Jeans
$210
from usonline.apc.fr
Buy Now
Norse Projects Osvald Texture Shirt
$189
from endclothing.com
Buy Now
Lululemon ABC Pant
$128
from shop.lululemon.com
Buy Now
H&M
Block-striped Sweatshirt
$14.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Sweats & Hoodies
Everlane
The Heavyweight Overshirt
$75
from Everlane
Buy Now See more Everlane Shirts
Club Monaco
Donegal Cashmere Hoodie
$298 $239
from Club Monaco
Buy Now See more Club Monaco Sweats & Hoodies
Canada Goose Langford Parka Black Label
$925
from canadagoose.com
Buy Now
Brooks Brothers
Half-Zip Pique-Fleece Sweatshirt
$79.50
from Brooks Brothers
Buy Now See more Brooks Brothers Sweats & Hoodies
Bonobos Fair Isle Crewneck Sweater
$168
from bonobos.com
Buy Now
Billy Reid Shawl Collar Jacket
$195
from billyreid.com
Buy Now
Armor Lux
Striped Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
$90
from MR PORTER
Buy Now See more Armor Lux Tees
Barbour
Men's International Windshield Quilted Jacket
$299
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Barbour Jackets
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
