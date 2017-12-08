Apparel Gifts For Men
25 Pieces of Clothing to Give All the Guys in Your Life — No Matter Their Age
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
25 Pieces of Clothing to Give All the Guys in Your Life — No Matter Their Age
When it comes to holiday gift giving, the men in our lives have wish lists filled with tech items, grooming accessories, books, sneakers — basically anything that's not clothes. But the truth is, our guys could stand to add a few new items to their wardrobes, especially pieces that have been picked out by someone who knows their style and personality well. Whether you're shopping for your SO, a sibling, or even your dad, here are some seriously cool apparel items to consider.
Aran-Knit Merino Wool-Blend Sweater
$265
from MR PORTER
Green Stockholm Raincoat
$295 $212
from SSENSE
Men's 'Legend 2.0' Long Sleeve Dri-Fit Training T-Shirt
$30
from Nordstrom
Todd Snyder + Champion Champion Classic T-shirt in Antique Grey Mix
$50
from Todd Snyder
New Weekender Sweats
$100
from Outdoor Voices
NASA Logo Long Sleeve Tee
$38
from Urban Outfitters
Donegal Cashmere Hoodie
$298 $239
from Club Monaco
Half-Zip Pique-Fleece Sweatshirt
$79.50
from Brooks Brothers
Men's International Windshield Quilted Jacket
$299
from Nordstrom
0previous images
-6more images