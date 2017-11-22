 Skip Nav
Bella Hadid Looks Like a Total Babe in Her Sexy, Red Dress at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Afterparty
After strutting her stuff in sexy lingerie on the Victoria's Secret runway, Bella Hadid walked the pink carpet for the afterparty. The supermodel showed up wearing a formfitting red dress that hugged her curves in all the right places. Her red hot gown was a custom creation by designer Alexandre Vauthier. It featured a corset bodice, a draped skirt, and a thigh-high split. If you look closely, you'll notice her sultry dress also features a mini cutout right where the corset bodice and skirt meet. She finished her look with a pair of black Gianvito Rossi heels. Keep reading to have a closer look at her ensemble ahead, and shop similar pieces, too.

