Bella Hadid Wearing Grlfrnd Denim Mini Skirt
Bella Hadid Says "Summer's Not Over Yet" in Her Sexy Denim Miniskirt
Summer isn't over yet if Bella Hadid has anything to say about it. The model wore the ultimate warm-weather outfit — a beige bodysuit and denim Grlfrnd miniskirt — to her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show fitting this week. The sexy bodysuit had a plunging neckline for Bella to show off her Dior necklace and resembled swimsuits she wears on the regular. The star forwent pasties or a bra and freed her breasts as she walked the streets in Dolce Vita heels.
She accessorized with Jennifer Fisher gold hoops and Roberi & Fraud tinted sunglasses, which celebs like Selena Gomez have been sporting. Lastly, to give her casual outfit that fashion girl touch, Bella wore a blue quilted Chanel backpack. Read on to see her outfit from head to toe, then scoop up similar pieces to re-create the look before Summer officially ends.