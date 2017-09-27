 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Like a Boss, Bella Hadid Wore an Off-White Top Before It Even Hit the Runway

Bella Hadid has been a long-time supporter of Off-White designer Virgil Abloh. During Paris Fashion Week, the model wore a head-turning ensemble that certainly caught our attention. In true supermodel fashion, Bella got her hands on a crop top from the designer's Spring 2018 collection before the show even took place.

Bella wore a NASCAR-inspired crop top and a pair of very interesting deconstructed jeans by Ksenia Schnaider. Her sister Gigi, who's also a fan of the innovative denim trend, has been seen wearing a pair of Y/Project jeans that convert into shorts. Buy Bella's exact jeans ahead if you want to give this daring style a try.

Related
Bella Hadid Made the Airport Her Personal Runway in These 12 Outfits

Y/Project Layered Faux Shearling-Lined Jeans
$545
Buy Now
ASOS Liquor N Poker Denim Skirt Over Jeans
$51
Buy Now
Bella Hadid Wearing an Off-White Crop Top and Deconstructed Ksenia Schnaider Jeans
The Exact Jeans Bella Wore
R 13 Double Classic Crop Jeans
Arrive Denim Skirt Over Jean
Ksenia Schnaider Black Demi Jean Skirt
ASOS Denim Skirt Over Jeans
R 13 Sashah Jeans
Y/Project Layered Cuffs Cotton Denim Jeans
Y/Project Jeans Layered Jeans
Start Slideshow
Ksenia SchnaiderSpring 2018Off WhiteBella HadidCelebrity Street StyleGet The LookModelsFallParis Fashion WeekCelebrity StyleTrendsJeansDenimFall FashionFashion WeekShopping
Shop More
STYLEBOP.com Distressed Denim SHOP MORE
Frame
Rigid Re-Release Le Original Skinny Jeans
from STYLEBOP.com
$379
Citizens of Humanity
Distressed High-Waisted Jeans
from STYLEBOP.com
$409$245
McQ by Alexander McQueen
Low-Waist Skinny Distressed Jeans
from STYLEBOP.com
$349$139
Frame
Distressed Skinny Jeans
from STYLEBOP.com
$279$195
Citizens of Humanity
Distressed Jeans
from STYLEBOP.com
$259
R 13 Flare Denim SHOP MORE
R 13
Sashah Jeans
from shopbop.com
$795
R 13
Kick Fit Distressed Mid-rise Flared Jeans - Mid denim
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$395
R 13
Camille Jeans
from shopbop.com
$465
R 13
Double Classic Skirted Jeans
from shopbop.com
$595
R 13
Kick Fit Jeans
from shopbop.com
$395
shopbop.com Skirts SHOP MORE
Club Monaco
Ploye Skirt
from shopbop.com
$189.50$132.65
Citizens of Humanity
Cut Off Miniskirt
from shopbop.com
$198
Anine Bing
Raw Hem Denim Skirt
from shopbop.com
$149
MISA
Marion Skirt
from shopbop.com
$202
WAYF
Quinn Ruffle Skirt
from shopbop.com
$98
STYLEBOP.com Distressed Denim AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thetopblogger
snjezi
glamouraspirit
snjezi
shopbop.com Skirts AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lydia.webb
valerie_dittner
valerie_dittner
foggoffashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds