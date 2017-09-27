Like a Boss, Bella Hadid Wore an Off-White Top Before It Even Hit the Runway

Bella Hadid has been a long-time supporter of Off-White designer Virgil Abloh. During Paris Fashion Week, the model wore a head-turning ensemble that certainly caught our attention. In true supermodel fashion, Bella got her hands on a crop top from the designer's Spring 2018 collection before the show even took place.

Bella wore a NASCAR-inspired crop top and a pair of very interesting deconstructed jeans by Ksenia Schnaider. Her sister Gigi, who's also a fan of the innovative denim trend, has been seen wearing a pair of Y/Project jeans that convert into shorts. Buy Bella's exact jeans ahead if you want to give this daring style a try.