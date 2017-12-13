Bella Hadid Wore a Pair of Nike Air Force 1s You Don't See Often

Every model has her favorite pair of sneakers, and Bella Hadid's most definitely a Nike girl. Aside from landing a campaign deal with the brand, she regularly sports Nike sneakers as part of her off-duty style. Case in point: the model was spotted in NYC rocking a bright yellow pair of Air Force 1s. A closer look revealed the footwear was actually made of velvet — not surprising, given the material's popularity these past few seasons. It seems Bella took a break from repping her Nike Cortez shoes to give this unique pair some love.

The model styled the sneakers with a pair of paper-bag-waist jeans, a yellow top layered underneath a button-down shirt, and, finally, a denim jacket. She played it cool with her accessories, layering an assortment of colorful pendants, including one yellow to match her top and sneakers, and matrix-style sunglasses. Read on to see all of Bella's intricate styling details, then shop similar sneakers.