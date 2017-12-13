 Skip Nav
Bella Hadid Wore a Pair of Nike Air Force 1s You Don't See Often

Every model has her favorite pair of sneakers, and Bella Hadid's most definitely a Nike girl. Aside from landing a campaign deal with the brand, she regularly sports Nike sneakers as part of her off-duty style. Case in point: the model was spotted in NYC rocking a bright yellow pair of Air Force 1s. A closer look revealed the footwear was actually made of velvet — not surprising, given the material's popularity these past few seasons. It seems Bella took a break from repping her Nike Cortez shoes to give this unique pair some love.

The model styled the sneakers with a pair of paper-bag-waist jeans, a yellow top layered underneath a button-down shirt, and, finally, a denim jacket. She played it cool with her accessories, layering an assortment of colorful pendants, including one yellow to match her top and sneakers, and matrix-style sunglasses. Read on to see all of Bella's intricate styling details, then shop similar sneakers.

As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
