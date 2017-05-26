The 4 Best Dressed Women at Cannes, According to Our Editors

If you keep track of the looks at the Cannes Film Festival, then you know a star's daytime wardrobe is just as important as her red carpet gowns. There's a light Summertime vibe in the air that invites supermodels and actresses to bring along their favorite swimsuits and bohemian dresses, which double as cover-ups. We took note of them all, obsessed over off-duty outfits, and admired photo call ensembles from every angle.

While we were amped up for the annual amfAR Gala (being that ladies tend to save their best dress for last), we couldn't forget about the style notes we spotted in between. All of this culminated in a pretty weighty moment: the POPSUGAR Fashion editors each nominated a best dressed. There's no going back now — just scroll on to see who we put on a pedestal this season, and all the reasons why.