We're in Love — These 12 Kate Spade Bags Are at the Top of Our Wish Lists This Year
Handbag-lovers, prepare to fall in love. We found some insanely cute bags you'll want to get your hands on this season. It's no secret that Instagram-worthy brand Kate Spade carries everything from adorable accessories to stylish clothing, but its handbags are what we have our eyes on right now. From its Minnie Mouse collection to its latest release of Champagne-inspired items, we can't get enough. To make your holiday shopping easier, we browsed the bags and rounded up our favorites. It's not going to be an easy feat to decide which one of these makes it onto your wish list.
Knollwood drive shearling mega lane
$698
Finer things champagne bucket crossbody
$358
Robson Lane - Marcelle Leather Top Handle Satchel - Ivory
$398
Owl Leather Mini Crossbody Bag
$348
Hayes Street Mini Isobel Satchel
$278
Star bright light up constellation marci
$428
Dunne Lane Lake Suede Satchel - Purple
$398
Jackson Street Fabric Lottie Handbags
$348
Watson Lane Small Maya Tote
$198
Madison Embellished Marci Shoulder Bag
$548
