 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
We're in Love — These 12 Kate Spade Bags Are at the Top of Our Wish Lists This Year

Handbag-lovers, prepare to fall in love. We found some insanely cute bags you'll want to get your hands on this season. It's no secret that Instagram-worthy brand Kate Spade carries everything from adorable accessories to stylish clothing, but its handbags are what we have our eyes on right now. From its Minnie Mouse collection to its latest release of Champagne-inspired items, we can't get enough. To make your holiday shopping easier, we browsed the bags and rounded up our favorites. It's not going to be an easy feat to decide which one of these makes it onto your wish list.

Related
Let's Pop Bottles! Kate Spade's New Champagne Line Will Be on Your Holiday Wish List
Hey Santa, We Really Want Everything From Kate Spade's New Minnie Mouse Collection
Kate Spade
Watson Lane Hartley Backpack
$248
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Backpacks
Kate Spade
for minnie mouse bow clasp
$328
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Clutches
Kate Spade
Knollwood drive shearling mega lane
$698
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Bags
Kate Spade
Finer things champagne bucket crossbody
$358
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Shoulder Bags
Kate Spade
Robson Lane - Marcelle Leather Top Handle Satchel - Ivory
$398
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Satchels
Kate Spade
Owl Leather Mini Crossbody Bag
$348
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Shoulder Bags
Kate Spade
Hayes Street Mini Isobel Satchel
$278
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Satchels
Kate Spade
Star bright light up constellation marci
$428
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Bags
Kate Spade
Dunne Lane Lake Suede Satchel - Purple
$398
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Satchels
Kate Spade
Jackson Street Fabric Lottie Handbags
$348
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Satchels
Kate Spade
Watson Lane Small Maya Tote
$198
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Duffels & Totes
Kate Spade
Madison Embellished Marci Shoulder Bag
$548
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Shoulder Bags
Watson Lane Hartley Backpack
Minnie Mouse Bag
Knollwood Drive Shearling Bag
Finer Things Champagne Crossbody
Marcelle Leather Top Handle Satchel
Owl Leather Mini Crossbody Bag
Hayes Street Mini Isobel Satchel
Star Bright Marci Bag
Dunne Lane Lake Suede Satchel
Jackson Street Fabric Lottie Handbags
Watson Lane Small Maya Tote
Madison Embellished Marci Shoulder Bag
Start Slideshow
Gifts For WomenFashion GiftsGift GuideKate SpadeFall FashionShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Kate Spade
Watson Lane Hartley Backpack
from shopbop.com
$248
Kate Spade
for minnie mouse bow clasp
from Kate Spade
$328
Kate Spade
Knollwood drive shearling mega lane
from Kate Spade
$698
Kate Spade
Finer things champagne bucket crossbody
from Kate Spade
$358
Kate Spade
Robson Lane - Marcelle Leather Top Handle Satchel - Ivory
from Nordstrom
$398
Kate Spade
Owl Leather Mini Crossbody Bag
from Lord & Taylor
$348
Kate Spade
Hayes Street Mini Isobel Satchel
from shopbop.com
$278
Kate Spade
Star bright light up constellation marci
from Kate Spade
$428
Kate Spade
Dunne Lane Lake Suede Satchel - Purple
from Nordstrom
$398
Kate Spade
Jackson Street Fabric Lottie Handbags
from Zappos
$348
Kate Spade
Watson Lane Small Maya Tote
from shopbop.com
$198
Kate Spade
Madison Embellished Marci Shoulder Bag
from shopbop.com
$548
Shop More
Kate Spade Bags SHOP MORE
Kate Spade
Carter Street - Small Ashleigh Leather Satchel - Beige
from Nordstrom
$348$233.16
Kate Spade
Jackson street mylie
from Kate Spade
$298$119
Kate Spade
Cameron Street Lanyard
from shopbop.com
$58
Kate Spade
Leather Bow Wallet
from TheRealReal
$75$45
Kate Spade
Lombard Street Bradie Small Satchel
from Macy's
$348$233.15
Kate Spade Shoulder Bags SHOP MORE
Kate Spade
Emerson Place Serena Leather Shoulder Bag - 100% Exclusive
from Bloomingdale's
$348
Kate Spade
Hayes Street Eniko Cross Body Bag
from shopbop.com
$198$118.80
Kate Spade
Cameron Street - Robin Leather Crossbody Bag - Black
from Nordstrom
$328
Kate Spade
Jackson Street Small Harlyn Bag
from shopbop.com
$228
Kate Spade
Alfie Cross Body Bag
from shopbop.com
$248$198.40
Kate Spade Satchels SHOP MORE
Kate Spade
Crown Street - Ronan Leather Tote - Red
from Nordstrom
$578
Kate Spade
Carter Street - Small Ashleigh Leather Satchel - Beige
from Nordstrom
$348
Kate Spade
Cameron Street - Candace Perforated Leather Satchel - Blue
from Nordstrom
$398$266.66
Kate Spade
Hayes Street Mini Isobel Leather Satchel - Black
from Nordstrom
$278
Kate Spade
Cameron Street - Candace Leather Satchel - Black
from Nordstrom
$378
Kate Spade Clutches AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
The Ultimate Gift Guide For Grown-Up Disney-Lovers
by Macy Cate Williams
Career
50 Glitzy Gifts For Your Work Wife
by Kelsey Garcia
Latina Fashion
12 Summer Vacation Style Trends, Straight From Your Favorite Bloggers
by Macy Daniela Martin
Holiday Food
What Our Food Editors Really Want This Christmas
by Nicole Perry
Kate Spade Bags AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday Fitness
35 Fitness Gifts For Your Friend Who Only Wears Black
by Maggie Panos
Gift Guide
Think (Millennial) Pink! 51 Products You and Your BFFs Will Swoon Over
by Macy Cate Williams
Summer
23 Summer Must Haves in the Season's Hottest Color — Millennial Pink!
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
40 Holiday Gifts Under $50 to Give to All Your "Aunts" and "Cousins"
by Alessandra Foresto
Kate Spade Shoulder Bags AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Humor
30 Totally Necessary Gifts For That Friend Who's ALWAYS Down to Drink
by Brittney Stephens
Gift Guide
It's Hard Knot to Fall in Love With These Pretzel Gifts
by Terry Carter
Video Roundup
Strawberry Basil Cocktails and Friendship Bracelets: The Best of POPSUGARTV This Week
by Lindsay Miller
Geek Gear
Packing a Tech Suitcase: NYC
by Tech
Kate Spade Satchels AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide: 150+ Last-Minute Presents For Everyone on Your List
by Brittney Stephens
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara Just Demonstrated Exactly How to Stylishly Wear Jeans as the Weather Heats Up
by Macy Daniela Martin
Latina Fashion
This Is How You Take a Striped Dress From Boring to Wow
by Tiffany Diana Torres
Apple Accessories
141 iPhone, Tablet, and Laptop Cases For Every Personality
by Kristy Ellington
Kate Spade Bags AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
indigoheightsblog
brittandwhit
anasweetstyle
workyourcloset
Kate Spade Shoulder Bags AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
heba_jay
livinlifewithstyle_
whatwhitwore
cestlestyle_
Kate Spade Satchels AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
miss_peonies
thefashiondirective
fashion_jackson
denisemarieko
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds